Prigozhin Must Fear for His Life

The United States regime has a long history of suppressing, killing, or at least making life hell for its political dissidents. Notable examples include:

Ezra Pound; John F Kennedy; Martin Luther King; Bobby Kennedy; Danny Casolaro; Gary Webb, Daniel Ellsberg; Michael Riconosciuto; Steve Kangas; Ed Snowden, Reality Winner; Aaron Swartz; Norman Finkelstein; Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, Justin Raimondo… and many, many more.

Of course non-US citizens opposed to the US Dollar Empire suffer as well — or suffered! — by the hand of the Axis of Evil. Examples include: Julian Assange, Geronimo, George Galloway, Yassar Arafat, Saddam Hussein, Fidel, Che, Maduro, Arbenz, Lamumba, Bashar al-Assad, even Charles de Gaulle, etc etc etc … the list extends on and on, and would take many many hours to recite.

Even in this false dilemma version of the western world, the list of harassed, imprisoned, exiled, or terminated US dissidents — or others persecuted simply due to their opposition to the Federal Reserve Note Empire — is far greater than any conjured-up list with regard to any other regime.

Now, considering a list of double agents, spies, traitors — will push the envelope even further. Yes, regardless of how one feels about the case of the Cambridge Five, about Ed Lee Howard, Christopher John Boyce, Aldrich Ames or any other supposed, alleged, or convicted miscreant on the treasonous list, certainly the case of Eugeniy Prigozhin is unique. And as such Mr Prigozhin has much to fear.. however the deal struck to subsist in Belarus is probably the safest for him because there are at least a few in Russia who would not grant Prigozhin such favour.

And then we have the Africa rumours where Prigozhin might flee to Africa. Africa, where PMC Wagner has some presence in Mali, the Sudan, and Cyrenaica*. But as I wrote about almost four years ago on The Duran website: https://theduran.com/the-secret-war-in-africa/ the Wagner operation there is as vulnerable as any to skullduggery regarding the western militarist collective.

In fact, for Mr. Prigozhin to flee to Africa would likely result in certain death for him as enforced by… well, the USA. Now the puzzled reader must wonder how the United States is involved in this. Whether the manic Don Quixote “mad rebellion” caper of Prigozhin was Prigozhin’s idea (leveraging his leadership to accomplish regime change in Russia) or, who or what entity could possibly foment and encourage such a crazy idea in Prigozhin’s mind?

The idea that Eugeniy’s hatred for military generals drove him to stage an attempted coup is possible but highly unlikely; just as unlikely as Russian intel services knowing nothing about such motivation, considering Prigozhin’s nutty videos on Telegram — and then failing to take action. It’s possible Prigozhin’s ‘hero’ status might have prompted Russian intelligence services to look the other way, just as Elvis may show up on your doorstep tomorrow alive and well, singing “Love Me Tender”.

The most likely scenario for such insanity relates to what US State directly tell us in their CIA-administered media: that US State and its intelligence services were implicitly involved with Prigozhin. Again. it’s incredibly unlikely that Russia’s intelligence services would be unaware of the foregoing, and my guess is that the GRU knew about and wanted to see how this Prigozhin scenario would play out. Sort of like local cops allowing Freeway Ricky Ross to score a cocaine stash to get to the higher-ups.

The result, as we see, did not result in a good look for Russia’s security services, but at this point in history that’s neither here or there. Bottom line, what Prigozhin must worry about now is his life, because he certainly is without doubt on the CIA’s assassination hit list.

We know that because the US Killer Regime was so wound up in its ejaculatory fantasy about regime change in Russia, that it had this thing all prepared and under wraps, ready to go. The Evil Empire was locked, loaded, and ready to go with their man Prigozhin, only to have this Don Quixote character — graced with lord knows how much in USD and promises — to flip for this crazy rebellion. Even Khodorovsky tells us so.

Ultimately the Bad Look for those in Russia — who allowed this Prigozhin caper to unfold — is nowhere near as awful as the look for the psychotics who rule Washington. That is, the Neocons who failed with their regime change plans for Russia. The US Empire is fully exposed now, cheer-leading regime change in Russia publicly, as it has done covertly since World War 2… while hypocritically whining about meddling in the affairs of other nations.

Eugeniy. Beware and be aware that Belarus is surely the best place for you right now. Because the CIA-USSA has failed in its regime plans for Russia, and the former United States, no doubt, has a very serious price on your head after the failure of the caper they hired you for. And with plenty of freshly minted/ unlimited MMT Federal Reserve Notes to ensure the outcome of such a threat.. !

*PMC Wagner was run out of Mozambique with its tail between its legs, by the way. https://globalriskinsights.com/2021/02/too-many-mercenaries-in-mozambique/