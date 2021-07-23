LGBT Rights — And Wrongs

Throughout history, male homosexuality has been suppressed by social taboo and often by law. During the reign of Henry VIII, An Acte for the punishment of the vice of Buggerie was passed, and although prosecutions were not that common or even vigorous, two men were executed for consensual buggery as recently as 1835.

In Britain, the so-called Wolfenden Reforms of the 1960s legalised consensual homosexual acts between adults. The passage to total legalisation in the United States was somewhat more complex, and included the so-called Stonewall Rebellion of 1969, but it wasn’t until the 2003 case of Lawrence v Texas that homosexual acts can truly be said to have been legalised. This American medical journal article gives the full background to the history and abolition of sodomy laws.

As the great Thomas Szasz pointed out, in 1970, homosexuality was considered a mental illness so damaging to the United States that it could be used as grounds for excluding people or even deporting them. Now, homophobia is considered a mental illness and a ground for claiming asylum.

One of the claims made by people opposed to the legalisation of homosexuality is that this was the first step on a slippery slope, next, homosexuals would come for the young. This was of course dismissed as bigotry, but while it is true that many older homosexuals just wanted to get on with their lives, the increasingly powerful homo lobby – which includes many heterosexual “allies” – was gaslighting the public, lobbying at times overtly to reduce the age of consent. Why would they do that if they didn’t want to corrupt the young?

When homosexuality was first legalised in Britain, the age of consent was set at 21. The homosexual lobby wasn’t satisfied with that, and campaigned to have it lowered; in the 1990s, it was reduced to 18, and finally at the turn of the Millennium to 16, the latter in spite of a number of leading doctors petitioning the Government about the “Physical dangers of unnatural sex”.

So-called “gay youth groups” began springing up in the early 1970s, and the message has long been taken into schools, sometimes thinly disguised as campaigns against “homophobic bullying”.

Homosexuals have been transformed from a persecuted minority into a persecuting minority in record time. On both sides of the Atlantic, bakers, of all people, have faced legal persecution under so-called anti-discrimination laws, for refusing to bake “gay wedding cakes”. Such persecution may have been carried out by in one case the so-called Colorado Civil Rights Commission, but homosexual groups have supported this persecution unconditionally. Do they really believe they will encourage us to like them by dragging people through the courts, even bankrupting them? Or do they want to be feared rather than liked, as does another, powerful political lobby that is forever whining about how much they are hated?

The recent release of a cleverly crafted but grotesque song by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus We’re Coming For Your Children caused a furore from not simply right wing media, but from many other quarters. Attempts to dismiss the song as mere satire have rightly fallen on deaf ears. People everywhere are rejecting the sexualisation of children, and especially the homosexualisation of children. And, at last, a European Government is standing up to the homo lobby and its powerful supporters. Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has vowed to purge homosexual propaganda from school classrooms, although he has agreed to a referendum on what is being alluded to dishonestly as an anti-LGBT law.

The reality is that Hungary has been extremely tolerant of homosexuals, and indeed so has the Islamic world, but only when homosexuality is kept out of the public space. Homosexuals have rights, no reasonable person would deny them these rights in this day and age, but they must not be allowed to proselytise, especially to the young.

