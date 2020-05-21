A Primer On Media Gaslighting (1), The Mainstream – Part 1

If you are not familiar with gaslighting, it is a well-known phenomenon, and one that has become even more well known since Donald Trump became a serious contender for the American Presidency.

Gaslighting is something that can happen at the personal level as much as the national, and indeed the original reference – from fiction – was to a man who attempted to drive his wife mad. Here we will discuss gaslighting by the mainstream media in the so-called Free World with particular reference to the United States and the current administration.

The truth is that the Free World is anything but free, including its press, and in that context the term free press alludes to all media, including radio, television, and on-line. Let it be said at the outset that there are legitimate restrictions on free reporting as on free speech. These include national security and various forms of confidentiality, but in the West, the acceptable boundaries of discussion – the Overton window – have long been restricted unnecessarily. Certain subjects can be discussed only in very limited terms if at all. These include eugenics – totally taboo, race – egalitarian views only, Nazi Germany, and since the 1990s if not earlier, homosexuality.

The mechanics of banking was once totally taboo, but in recent years interest across a broad section of society has led to the shifting of the window on that subject. But the honest discussion of sexual differences, if you can believe this, is moving in the opposite direction.

Whether one believes this to be the result of a grand conspiracy, pressure by powerful business interests, or anything else, it is a reality. Gaslighting by the mainstream media consists of telling outright lies – great and small, pushing false narratives, and plain old-fashioned hypocrisy. While talking heads and print journalists are often adept at gaslighting, these people are frequently given too much credit because many of them are not very bright. A very recent example is the Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi (pictured), a delusional lesbian with a single digit IQ. In a recent op-ed entitled Will Donald Trump end up in prison? He could be a step closer … she makes a series of absurd claims, most of which are anything but original.

“…one reason Trump is so keen to accuse Obama and Biden of criminality is because he is starting to get nervous about going to jail himself. Last week, Biden pledged that, if elected president”.

Joe Biden can’t even tie his own shoe laces; he has zero chance of becoming President and will almost certainly be replaced as the Democratic nomination.

Furthermore, if Miss Mahdawi had done any proper research, she would have realised that both President Obama and Joe Biden were up to their necks in the phony Russiagate conspiracy. In addition to that, Biden’s dodgy dealings through his son Hunter in both Ukraine and China have come increasingly under the microscope. So much dirt has come out on Obama during recent months that now his only redeeming feature is beating John McCain in his first Presidential run. Had McCain, won he would have set the Middle East on fire, if not the entire world.

Her article concludes: “I have no idea what the chances of Trump ending up in prison are, but I am pretty sure he is not happy that there is even a small possibility he might swap the White House for the ‘big house’. But his approval ratings are dropping and the chances of a President Biden are rising.”

Dropping according to whom? Like Jessica Valenti, this woman is so stupid she doesn’t realise she is simply being used.

Other mainstream journalists are not so dumb. Suzanne Moore is another Guardianista. On April 27, she wrote “After calling Mexicans rapists and boasting about ‘pussy grabbing’, his parade of bile and ignorance seems limitless.”

Trump’s obscene off-camera remark from 2005 has been widely quoted out of context; rather than being a confession to indecently assaulting women, it was a cynical comment on a certain type of woman, the type most powerful men would do well to avoid. As to the Mexican rapists quote, this has been debunked countless times, indeed the video of this speech is freely available, but hacks like Moore are so dishonest they simply parrot this rubbish knowing most people won’t check her claims and that the mainstream media will back her up in any case. Here is what Trump actually said way back in 2015:

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best…they’re sending people that have lots of problems…they’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, their rapists, and some, I assume are good people…”

Note: their rapists, not they’re rapists. An important difference. The Mexican Government was not sending Mexicans to the United States, but certainly countless bogus asylum seekers were and are trying to enter the country through Mexico, people who have lots of problems. One such immigrant with “lots of problems” was serial killer Alfredo Prieto, who was executed in 2015. Okay, his was an ultra-extreme case, but every nation has both the right and the duty to protect its citizens from undesirables and those who will simply be a burden on its people. Many countries, including Japan and Mexico, have far stronger immigration laws than the United States, yet curiously they are not branded racist. Or perhaps not so curiously, racial guilt is for white folks only.

