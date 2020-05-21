A Primer On Media Gaslighting (2), The Mainstream – Part 1

Another recent example of media gaslighting was a doctored quote by US Attorney General William Barr, one that didn’t take long to expose. The edited quote and the full quote in context can both be seen in this short video. By this simple manipulation, a corrupt TV network gave its viewers the impression Barr meant precisely the opposite of what he had said.

One final example will suffice, that of hypocrisy. When Donald Trump decided to appoint Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court, the Democratic Party establishment and a plethora of social justice groups decided he must be stopped by any means short of assassination, including character assassination. The most cynical attempt was made by Christine Blasey Ford, a female academic with genuine credentials. Her emotional but totally contrived testimony about how Kavanaugh and an associate had tried to rape her when she was fifteen was so compelling that many people believed her, even if they believed she was mistaken and had transferred a bad experience from her teens onto him, something that is by no means uncommon as Ann Coulter explained.

Incredibly, Kavanaugh had documentation from decades ago that refuted her claim. When Ford was questioned by sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, she was shown to have lied about two material facts, the vlogger Ali Alexander cast further doubt on her story, and the icing on the cake was a virtual admission by Ford’s attorney that her client had simply made it up. Even so, the moronic Jessica Valenti and others continue to push the lie that Kavanaugh was some kind of sexual predator in his youth and remains one to this day.

One would then expect the #MeToo crowd to take a similar stance with the Tara Reade allegations against Joe Biden. Although some have claimed Reade’s claims are far more credible than those made by Ford, this is a bit like claiming Mormonism is far more credible than Scientology. Nevertheless, aren’t we to believe ALL women? Obviously not. Tara Reade is away with the fairies; you have only to listen to her speak to realise that. For one, her description of how this imaginary sexual assault occurred would have been practically logistically impossible against an unwilling or unwitting victim. Yet with few exceptions, the very same people who called for Kavanaugh’s head to roll suddenly discovered due process when one of their Democrat chums was on the receiving end. Joe Biden isn’t out of the woods yet, not by any means, but the glaring hypocrisy of both the activists and the media is there for all but the wilfully blind to see.

The important thing to remember is not to be swayed by weight of numbers. A jury may decide the guilt or otherwise of an accused by a mere vote, but common sense, reason, logic, and hard evidence by one individual trump the madness of the crowd.

