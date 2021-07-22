Strategic Hour on Rogue News- Two Systems Clash over the Future of the Middle East

This week’s edition of the Strategic Hour was unfortunately plagued with a myriad of technical issues, do in no small measure to the absence of the technical renaissance man CJ who typically manages the production of the program.

Despite that, since I believe the content outlined during this show is of high strategic value, I am sharing it. During the course of this short 30 minutes, you will learn about the race for influence in the middle east by representatives of both Unipolar and multipolar outlooks. What did Wang Yi accomplish during his Middle East tour this week? What were the effects of the historic Shanghai Cooperation Summit meetings of July 14? Have the United States and their allies stopped supporting terrorism across the Middle East or has the strategy of destablization simply taken on a new form while keeping all of its former substance? Is there any chance that Afghanistan will recapture its ancient role as pivot for the New Silk Road? How has the Iran-China-Russian trifecta changed the rules of the game? And much more…

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report