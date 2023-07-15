in Latest, Video

Tucker exposes GOP Ukraine first. UK air force ready to fight Russia. Macron booed. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Tucker, exposes GOP Ukraine first. UK air force ready to fight Russia. Macron booed. U/1
Lord Bebo on Twitter: “”(The UK is) ready to fly and fight (and Russian forces and Moscow’s air force) will lose” – The new head of the Royal Air Force pic.twitter.com/1Z0rxdGxpf / Twitter”

“(The UK is) ready to fly and fight (and Russian forces and Moscow’s air force) will lose” – The new head of the Royal Air Force pic.twitter.com/1Z0rxdGxpf

Alex Christoforou

penrose
penrose
July 15, 2023

Correct answer to the Ukraine question: “Send all of the neocons with their families to the front lines.”

There you go, candidates. If you need more advice come to the Duran.

