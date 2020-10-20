in Latest, Video

Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden

450 Views 3 Votes 3 Comments

Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden.

The Duran: Episode 709.

Documents acquired by Fox News appear to show Hunter Biden’s signature on $85 receipt for repair of laptops left at Delaware store at center of email scandal – while other paperwork reveals FBI’s contact with owner.

Receipt ‘shows Hunter Biden’s signature for repair work on laptop’

A receipt from The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware appears to show Hunter Biden’s signature for work on three laptops for $85 It has not been verified yet if that signature is actually Biden’s FBI paperwork also shows that shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac received a subpoena to testify

EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Shows New Hunter Evidence ON AIR! | Louder with Crowder

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Joe BidenThe DuranHunter BidenGiulianiBurisma

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Good Grief
Good Grief
October 20, 2020

I think these photos would be equivalent to Putin’s daughter being found naked in a crack den taking selfies.

2
Reply
Terry R
Terry R
October 20, 2020

One further video to go with the Guliani one, is an interview of Steve Bannon on Sky Australia (part of Murdoch’s empire) two days ago. He hits it out of the ballpark .The Sky presenter gives an excellent summary of events and issues relating to the laptop documents disclosure. (22 mins)

1
Reply
penrose
penrose
October 20, 2020

The time for panic would be if Biden and his Motley Crew occupied the White House.

0
Reply

Trump's rockstar rallies. Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, moving to Greece if Trump wins

Jeffrey Toobin, suspended for chokin' chicken on a ZOOM call