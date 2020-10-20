Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden.
The Duran: Episode 709.
Documents acquired by Fox News appear to show Hunter Biden’s signature on $85 receipt for repair of laptops left at Delaware store at center of email scandal – while other paperwork reveals FBI’s contact with owner.
Receipt ‘shows Hunter Biden’s signature for repair work on laptop’
A receipt from The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware appears to show Hunter Biden’s signature for work on three laptops for $85 It has not been verified yet if that signature is actually Biden’s FBI paperwork also shows that shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac received a subpoena to testify
EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Shows New Hunter Evidence ON AIR! | Louder with Crowder
I think these photos would be equivalent to Putin’s daughter being found naked in a crack den taking selfies.
One further video to go with the Guliani one, is an interview of Steve Bannon on Sky Australia (part of Murdoch’s empire) two days ago. He hits it out of the ballpark .The Sky presenter gives an excellent summary of events and issues relating to the laptop documents disclosure. (22 mins)
The time for panic would be if Biden and his Motley Crew occupied the White House.