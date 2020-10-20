in Latest, Video

Trump's rockstar rallies. Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, moving to Greece if Trump wins

Rock star Tommy Lee says he’ll leave the U.S. if Trump is reelected

Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/AmericaVotes U.S. election 2020 poll tracker: The latest polls on Trump vs. Biden Trump spreads more falsehoods on virus, taxes and Bidens during weekend campaigning: AP fact check Trump, Biden go on offence in states they’re trying to flip Trump continues bizarre appeals to suburban women as he campaigns in COVID-19 hotspots How rhetoric from Trump and Biden stacks up to facts in duelling town halls 19 days until U.S.

Terry R
Terry R
October 20, 2020

Deja vu!!! This was the promise of Dem supporting celebrities in 2016 if Trump won the election. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxYdt6awwtc

Terry R
Terry R
October 20, 2020

Truthfulness
Truthfulness
October 20, 2020

I hope more “role” models, such as the one mentioned above, move elsewhere far from US soil.Unfortunately, the record from previous similar examples have badly failed their own fans to fulfil their promises.

