Melbourne eases lockdown just a bit, but small business obliterated

Australia’s second-biggest city eases lockdown as virus cases fall
Lockdown restrictions in Australia’s second-biggest city were eased slightly Sunday following a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, but officials stopped short of ending a controversial ‘stay-at-home’ rule.
96% of the deaths in Victoria were elderly in govt run nursing homes. The MEDIAN age for those that were murdered by the state govt was 84. Victoria’s economy has been DETSROYED, along with small business, thanks to Kim Jong Dan and his BULLSHIT.
