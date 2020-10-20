in Latest, Video

Melbourne eases lockdown just a bit, but small business obliterated

Australia’s second-biggest city eases lockdown as virus cases fall

Lockdown restrictions in Australia’s second-biggest city were eased slightly Sunday following a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, but officials stopped short of ending a controversial ‘stay-at-home’ rule.

BobValdez
BobValdez
October 20, 2020

96% of the deaths in Victoria were elderly in govt run nursing homes. The MEDIAN age for those that were murdered by the state govt was 84. Victoria’s economy has been DETSROYED, along with small business, thanks to Kim Jong Dan and his BULLSHIT.

Luka-the-K9
Luka-the-K9
Reply to  BobValdez
October 20, 2020

No doubt a payment was made somewhere along the line.

“How are these guys not in handcuffs?”

