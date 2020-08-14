Draconian laws in Melbourne, Victoria. New Zealand gov panics. South Africa falling apart (Video)

Via Summit News (https://summit.news/2020/08/11/new-zealand-goes-into-lockdown-after-just-four-new-cases-of-coronavirus/)…

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered parts of the country to go into lockdown after just four new cases of coronavirus, the country’s first in 102 days.

“The infected people are from the same family in south Auckland,” reports ABC News.

Ardern’s response to four people from the same family being infected was to order a three day “level three” lockdown of Auckland while the rest of the country will go into a level two lockdown.

Under level three restrictions, travel into Auckland is suspended while people will be asked to stay at home as businesses, bars, restaurants and schools all close.

The total coronavirus death toll for New Zealand amounts to just 22 people. That’s right, 22 people, over the course of the entire pandemic.

