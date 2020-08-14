in Latest, Video

Democrats Picking Kamala Harris Gifted A Trump Landslide, This Is Reagan’s Landslide All Over Again

50 Views

Democrats Picking Kamala Harris Gifted A Trump Landslide, This Is Reagan’s Landslide All Over Again.

Democrats have chosen a female VP likening this race to Mondale Ferraro.For those to young to remember (or to have even been alive when it happened) Ronald Reagan mopped the flood with Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro in a 49 state landslide.

Reagan’s campaign slogan was “lets make America great again”

But now Nate Silver of 538 is giving Trump the exact same chance of winning against Biden that he did with Hillary Clinton. Democrats are setting themselves up with a very unpopular candidate.

Republicans seem moderate, reasonable and even centrists and liberals are bemoaning Kamala HarrisIt really does feel like a 49 state Trump Landslide is possible.

#Trump #KamalaHarris #Democrats

SUPPORT JOURNALISM. Become a patron at http://www.timcast.com/donate

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TrumpRonald ReaganTim PoolJoe BidemKamala Harria

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

What kind of trap is Ukraine being driven into with almost free loans?