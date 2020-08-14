Democrats Picking Kamala Harris Gifted A Trump Landslide, This Is Reagan’s Landslide All Over Again.

Democrats have chosen a female VP likening this race to Mondale Ferraro.For those to young to remember (or to have even been alive when it happened) Ronald Reagan mopped the flood with Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro in a 49 state landslide.

Reagan’s campaign slogan was “lets make America great again”

But now Nate Silver of 538 is giving Trump the exact same chance of winning against Biden that he did with Hillary Clinton. Democrats are setting themselves up with a very unpopular candidate.

Republicans seem moderate, reasonable and even centrists and liberals are bemoaning Kamala HarrisIt really does feel like a 49 state Trump Landslide is possible.

