New Forecast Predicts Trump Reelection VICTORY In “Republican Surge,” Media FRANTIC To Explain Away

New Forecast Predicts Trump Reelection VICTORY In “Republican Surge,” Media FRANTIC To Explain Away. CBS says if Trump’s supporters actually show up then he will win reelection on Tuesday.

Democrats and joe Biden of course know this and have been frantically warning their base that victory is not guaranteed and they need to work extra hard.

Trump on the other hand is confident and holding massive rallies in the tens of thousands

It seems that the republican surge model may be correct as Democrats fear of COVID will stop them from voting on election day

