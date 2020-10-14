Trump Has DISAVOWED Racism Of All Kinds, As Well As The Proud Boys, Though He Doesn’t Know Them

President Trump has publicly and repeatedly disavowed all forms of supremacy, and the Proud Boys – with the qualifier that he doesn’t know anything about them, but he’s been pressured into it by Joe Biden. Tim, Ian, Lydia, and the chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, sit down to unpack why Trump worded his response the way he did, and whether there’s any supremacy in the Proud Boys.
Guest: Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys (@NobleLead on Parler)
