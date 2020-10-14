VP Joe Biden recently is on record for saying the American people do not deserve to know what Mr. Biden plans to do about the Supreme Court. Out of context? Maybe, but also… maybe not. He still responded exactly thus:

Anger.

Defiance.

Or is this something else: perhaps the cries of a cornered animal?

Mr. Biden is in deep doo-doo with his party, and I believe he is VERY cognizant of this fact. In fact, I will even wager that his position as front man is getting to him, and that this is what is driving his anger.

It is simple enough to see why he cannot answer:

If he says “Yes, I intend to pack the court and add the District of Columbia (D.C.) and Puerto Rico as states and end the filibuster”, he loses the election in a flash, because this is too much even for many Democrats to stomach. The students might go for it in their amazing stupidity (that comes with getting a higher education now, you know), but people in their 40s and 50s, who have actually lived life long enough to know something about reality; they won’t accept this. If he says “No, I will not pack the court…” he gets taken out and beaten by the Squad and the Bernie Sanders section of the Democrat party, and the poor man may find himself tragically dead due to some novel health issue, like a heart attack… or even… Covid. Extreme sounding? Can we be sure it is extreme to think this would happen, with the kind of lunatics like Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes and “Shake and Bake” Pelosi leading their party?

This poor, poor man. I do not want him to win, and his ideology is and has been his decision to espouse all his life, and he has faithfully adhered to racism and bigotry and lying compulsively and incessantly. He made these choices, but it is still very sad to see him reaping what he himself helped sow.

My bet: He is the most unwilling candidate for the Presidency in American history. Probably cannot sleep at all for fear of what comes next whether he wins or loses.

But it goes much farther than that. CNN’s Jake Tapper even went on the attack against Biden’s Campaign Communications Director Kate Bedingfield when she tried to make the absolutely absurd claim that somehow there is a “Constitutional” working in not letting Supreme Court Confirmation hearings proceed in this runup to the election. The hapless director cannot speak about the Constitution at all, let alone defend her candidate and boss.

“Voters are being denied the right to have a say…” Seriously!?

Voters do not confirm Supreme Court Justices. Senators do. QED.

This is what happens when you send your kids to college, America. You might want to save those tens of thousands in tuition and fees, and have your kids work for a living. This is egregious.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report