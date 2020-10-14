in Latest, Video

Democrats use Amy Coney Barrett hearing to demonize U.S. Supreme Court

Democrats use Amy Coney Barrett hearing to demonize U.S. Supreme CourtThe Duran: Episode 701.

Biden Campaign, Media Attempt To Redefine ‘Packing The Court’ In Attack Against Republicans Over ACB.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee begins its examination of President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, the Biden Campaign seeks to redefine the meaning of ‘packing to court’

Biden Campaign, Media Attempt To Redefine ‘Packing The Court’ In Attack Against Republicans Over ACB – National File

As Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to refuse to say whether he would pack the US Supreme Court if elected president, his campaign – along with his supporters in the mainstream media – are attempting to redefine what it means to “pack” a court. The concerted attempt to redefine …



