After Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, AOC calls to “expand the court”
The Duran: Episode 721.
AOC, Ilhan Omar tweet ‘expand the court’ after Barrett confirmation
AOC, Ilhan Omar tweet ‘expand the court’ after Barrett confirmation
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for more seats to be added to the Supreme Court – shortly after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest justice on the bench Monday evening. “Expand the court,” the Bronx-born congresswoman wrote on Twitter. Her message was re-tweeted by fellow “squad” member Rep.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.