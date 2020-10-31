in Latest, Video

After Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, AOC calls to “expand the court”

The Duran: Episode 721.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for more seats to be added to the Supreme Court – shortly after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest justice on the bench Monday evening. “Expand the court,” the Bronx-born congresswoman wrote on Twitter. Her message was re-tweeted by fellow “squad” member Rep.

