Dollar System is Failing as Fed Balance Sheet Hits Record High! QE Can’t Fix Economy

Jeffrey Gundlach said “You ain’t seen nothing yet” when referencing what’s coming for America and really, that’s applicable to the whole world at this time. With the economic conditions continuously worsening, there has been additional pressure on stimulus. The Fed has pushed back against calls for more. Their balance sheet is already at $7 trillion and it doesn’t have the effect many have hoped it would. Unless….

As Washington delays stimulus, the Fed is running out of ways to help the economy Federal Reserve officials have been pressing Congress to provide more fiscal help to the U.S. economy, and with good reason: The central bank is running out of ways it can help. Since the expiration of key provisions of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act lifeline that Congress extended in March, the Fed again has been relied on as the economy’s key support system.

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US)

Boeing Cutting More Jobs in Response to Pandemic Boeing Co. said it will cut more jobs and review jetliner production rates in an effort to stop bleeding cash as the coronavirus pandemic roils global air travel. Faced with a pileup of undelivered aircraft, the company said it would review its commercial aircraft production levels as airlines are either unable or unwilling to accept its newly produced jets amid a prolonged slump in passenger demand for flights.

Tariffs Didn’t Fuel Revival for American Steel PITTSBURGH-President Trump made good on his 2016 campaign pledge to the steel industry, slapping 25% tariffs on foreign-made steel in an effort to revive an industry that once symbolized American manufacturing might. The tariffs succeeded in pushing down steel imports and-for a short time-resulted in higher prices for domestic steelmakers.

One in Four European Airports Face Insolvency if Travel Fails to Recover (Bloomberg) — Many European airports will struggle to stave off insolvency without state help unless travel recovers from its pandemic slump by the end of the year, according to the continent’s main industry group.

One in five young people jobless as UK unemployment ‘already at 2.5 million’ Unemployment could be as high as 2.5 million in the UK, with one in five young people out of work. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK unemployment rate at 4.5% in the three months to August, but a survey of more than 6,000 adults in September suggests it could now stand as high as 7%.

U.S. States Face Biggest Cash Crisis Since the Great Depression The drop in income and sales tax revenue has created a historic crisis for states, with a total shortfall expected in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The projected gaps are greater than 2019’s K-12 education budget for every state combined, or more than twice the amount spent that year on state roads and other transportation infrastructure.

Black Friday 2020 How excited are Americans about it? Black Friday is coming this year amid the continuing threat of COVID-19. Despite this, consumer expectations remain high as the reopening brings in the sense of normalcy and a return to routine. This report delves into the excitement around the big day and the increasing shift towards online shopping.

CNBC Excerpts: CNBC Exclusive: Robinhood Co-Founder and Co-CEO Vlad Tenev Speaks with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on “Squawk Box” WHERE: CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with Robinhood Co-Founder and Co-CEO Vlad Tenev on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F, 6AM-9AM) airing today, Tuesday, October 27. Following are links to video from CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-founder-vlad-tenev-on-adding-three-million-users-in-the-first-quarter.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-ceo-on-users-depositing-stimulus-check-into-the-app-and-market-accessibility.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-founder-on-its-systemwide-outage-in-march-handling-market-volatility.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-founder-vlad-tenev-on-commission-free-trading-business-model.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC.

U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

Investors have been buying tech stocks in 2020. We have seen more debt being used. Stimulus has been going into Robinhood accounts. There has been more interest in equities, stocks, ETF’s.

