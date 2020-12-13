1 in 3 Workers Had Pay Cut in 2020 as Ray Dalio Says Prepare for “Flood of Money”!

source

We are entering a new phase. Where central banks can pump up markets indefinitely and the consequences are never felt. Money will flow non-stop and everyone will be given free money. Unicorns will do all the heavy lifting and rainbows will be in abundance in the desert. The yeti and sasquatch will find their way into sitcoms, streamed online to be [played in front of people] not even paying attention as they scroll through their phones. It’s a magical world thanks to the central banks.

1 in 3 workers faced pandemic pay cuts but recovery is uneven

1 in 3 workers had their pay cut during the pandemic, and women’s salaries are taking longer to recover Roughly 1 in 3 full-time workers have experienced a pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, according to a recent MagnifyMoney survey of 984 professionals surveyed Nov. 6 to 11. The economic upheaval of the pandemic starting in March caused many U.S. employers to institute temporary pay cuts in the spring.

Unemployment wages: Many workers hit with fewer hours, lower pay amid COVID-19

More workers hit with pay cuts than in last recession, and stagnant wages could linger In the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in early spring, with revenue plunging 70%, Dallas software company CEO Rishi Khanna quickly decided to cut the salaries of all 12 of his employees rather than lay some of them off. Job cuts, he says, would have hurt employee morale at the firm, ISHIR.

Why these 7 U.S. mall owners, including Simon, are in trouble: S&P

Here’s why these 7 U.S. mall owners, including Simon, are in trouble, S&P Global MI warns With winter looming, America’s mall owners face troubling days ahead in the global health crisis, according to a new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As the Covid pandemic worsens, and cases and hospitalizations keep climbing to new records in the U.S., mall owners face the threat of additional shutdowns, which could paint an even bleaker picture for landlords heading into the New Year.

Million-Dollar Homebuying Soars With U.S. Rich on Shopping Binge

Ray Dalio Sees 'Flood of Money' With Soaring Asset Prices

Technically Speaking: Margin Debt Confirms Market Exuberance

Technically Speaking: Margin Debt Confirms Market Exuberance – RIA During the past couple of weeks, I have discussed thein the markets. We have pointed to indicators like extreme investor positioning, put/call ratios, etc. However, the current surge in margin debt also confirms market exuberance. First, we have to step back a bit.

Palazzo suites temporarily closing | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo tower suites Las Vegas Sands Corp. is temporarily closing down its Palazzo tower suites. The hotel tower had stopped accepting weekday reservations in July, and will now be closed seven days a week effective immediately, according to a Venetian spokesperson.

How A Rookie Day Trader Ended Up Losing $127,000 : NPR

He Thought Day Trading Would Be A Thrill. He Ended Up Losing $127,000 YouTube is filled with videos promising to teach you how to make big bucks trading stocks on your home computer. Matthew’s videos tell you how to lose money. A real estate agent and amateur investor, Matthew, who prefers his last name not be used because of how it might affect his career, made thousands of dollars trading stocks over the years, only to lose most of it day trading.

There has been considerable investment into stocks. Into equities. We have seen many financial analysts continuously lift stock price expectations higher and higher. More money and debt has been flowing into the markets.

