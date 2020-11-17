Debt Crisis Unfolding in U.S. as Malls Go Bankrupt, Lenders Take Major Losses! 2008 Again?

source

The world is clearly entering a new phase. Every central bank will fund their entire budget deficit, creating helicopter money madness. Meanwhile, the average know-it-all retail investor has been pushing [pedal] to the metal [on] leveraged stocks, singing the tune, Print For Me Powell, all day long. But there is no certainty in this game except that humility is a good trait to have.

Simon Property gives up on four struggling malls. Why more could follow – MarketWatch

Simon Property gives up on four struggling malls. Why more could follow It was called “jingle mail” during the last recession. Real estate owners in the wake of the 2007-2008 financial crisis who opted not to fight to keep their homes or commercial properties, instead sent back the keys to lenders to sort out the mortgage mess. Simon Property Group , the largest U.S.

Canada’s office market takes biggest hit in a decade: JLL The office market in Canada’s major cities experienced its largest negative quarterly net absorption in more than a decade during Q3 2020, according to JLL, totalling nearly 2.7 million square feet of occupancy losses. The national vacancy rate rose by 60 basis points to 10.8 per cent.

The Toronto real estate market set a new record in October

The Toronto real estate market set a new record in October The Toronto real estate market is truly a crazy place. At the same time that we’re seeing rental properties literally giving away months of rent for free, we’re also seeing record breaking highs in home sales. That’s right, for the fourth month in a row, Toronto has seen increases in home sales across the board.

Rents in Toronto continue to plummet for the tenth month in a row

Rents in Toronto continue to plummet for the tenth month in a row Living in a city as expensive as Toronto can be a struggle, to say the least, and the global health crisis and ensuing recession sure haven’t made things any easier for residents trying to get by.

Market Stats – Quick Overview Toronto Real Estate Board com is the online information source for comprehensive coverage of real estate listings and services in the Greater Toronto area.

News Article | World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the Travel & Tourism sector globally. Our Members include over 200 CEOs, Chairpersons and Presidents of the world’s leading Travel & Tourism companies from across the world and industries.

The Fed: What scares Jerome Powell most about the economy right now

Here are the things that scare Jerome Powell the most about the economy right now Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday he worries about women, children and business owners who face long-term consequences from the coronavirus pandemic. Asked to name his chief concerns as the world tries to recover from the Covid-19 crisis, Powell said it’s “the risk that there is some longer-run damage to the productive capacity of the economy and to people’s lives who have been disrupted by the pandemic.”

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better | World Economic Forum

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service.

Now is the time for a ‘great reset’ of capitalism | World Economic Forum

Now is the time for a ‘great reset’ The changes we have already seen in response to COVID-19 prove that a reset of our economic and social foundations is possible. Professor Klaus Schwab outlines how to achieve it.

‘Great Reset’ of Capitalism a Threat to Our Way of Life: Australian Senator

‘Great Reset’ of Capitalism a Threat to Our Way of Life: Australian Senator A motion by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson calling on the Australian government to boycott the World Economic Forum ‘s (WEF) Great Reset agenda was blocked in the Senate on Nov. 11.

DoorDash files for IPO, shows surging revenue during pandemic – MarketWatch

DoorDash files for IPO, shows surging revenue during pandemic DoorDash Inc., the leading food-delivery app in the nation, filed paperwork Friday morning for an initial public offering, giving investors a first glimpse into its fast revenue growth amid the pandemic – and its continued losses. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a boon to delivery businesses as people have had to stay home and in many cases outsource their shopping or food pickup.

The real estate market has seen an incredible rise on the residential side. For office and retail property the investment has not performed quite as well. There is considerable debt as it relates to investment in commercial real estate.

