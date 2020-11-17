‘Ready to overturn election results’: Trump lawyer Powell; Trump: Only fake news calls Biden winner

source

Sydney Powell, A Trump campaign lawyer says they’re ready to overturn election results in multiple states. She says there’s so much evidence of fraud, it’s like ‘it’s coming in through a fire hose,’ thousands of voters turn out in Carson City, Nevada over the weekend to rally for election integrity, and President Donald Trump condemns attacks by purported Antifa members after huge rallies of Trump supporters filled the streets in Washington, DC.

NTD is a New York-based global news and entertainment media, founded in 2001.

NTD is committed to delivering the latest happening in world affairs through the vigorous development of its news service. Our foundation of providing accurate news to people living under repressive regimes ensures we provide unbiased, accurate news that gives audiences information they can rely on.

https://parler.com/profile/ntdnews/votes

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report