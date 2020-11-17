in Latest, Video

RETRACTION #327: William LeGate forced to RETRACT claim that we paid USPS Whistleblower

source

Want to know the truth, not propaganda? Donate to Project Veritas to help their investigation to find the truth and stop the lies!  Sign up for their emails

RETRACTION #327: William LeGate forced to RETRACT claim that we paid USPS Whistleblower

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL! Support our work with tax deductible donation:

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate Sign up to get our emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/EC8A17570A033FCC Follow…https://youtu.be/I7f94lLY-RY

@projectveritas – projectveritas –

Parleyed on Parler

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Fight PropagandaFight for truthReal American Voices

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

New measures for “Trump” .. Will he withdraw his forces from Syria before the end of his term?

‘Ready to overturn election results’: Trump lawyer Powell; Trump: Only fake news calls Biden winner