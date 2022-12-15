The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Everything and more. Here is a non-inclusive list:

Russian collusion is a hoax – remember that? The odious John Brennan wrote a memo to that effect, and that the story had originated with the Clinton campaign. This may have been a classic CYA document, but it proves no one in the CIA, FBI or NSA believed that piece of garbage yet they went ahead with the special counsel anyway.

“They spied on my campaign”

Remember him saying that and how so-called journalist Lesley Stahl pooh poohed him? Then the story changed to, yes, we did spy on the campaign, sort of, but that was only to monitor it for Russian influence and disinformation.

Talking of which – the Hunter Biden laptop. Yeah, that was Russian disinformation…until the truth could be contained no more. Now the story is, well, it’s only Hunter, nothing to do with “The Big Guy”.

Remember when all this hysteria started over statues being attacked and removed? Trump asked who is next – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson? Yet again he was right.

The full scale of fraud in the 2020 election has yet to be revealed, however much 2,000 Mules may be mocked, but what we know already with the suppression of the laptop story, the shadow banning, the treachery of the FBI “briefing” social media companies…all that is enough to show the election was stolen, and as a result, the people who are now running the country are running it into the ground.

Donald Trump was right about everything.

