How The West’s Media Slip In Some Lies Even When They Start to Allow Some Truths

Eric Zuesse

Bloomberg News headlined on December 12th, “Can Europe’s Energy Bridge to Russia Ever Be Rebuilt?” and the hired columnist said “I’m with the ‘yes’ crowd — even if Vladimir Putin stays in the Kremlin.” He said that this will be necessary for Europe because “if it’s going to keep its chemical, food and heavy industries competitive, it will need some cheap gas. And there isn’t cheaper gas for Europe than Russia’s.” Well, that’s true. But in order to keep up the U.S.-and-allied billionaires’ propaganda-line that ultimately regime-change in Moscow (turning it into yet another U.S. ‘ally’ or vassal-nation) is a necessary objective (for those billionaires’ international armaments and extraction firms such as Lockheed Martin and ExxonMobil), it had to affirm that regime-change in Moscow is needed: the U.S.-and-allied lie that Russia invaded Ukraine not as a necessary defensive measure against U.S. missiles becoming able to be placed on Ukraine’s Russian border only 317 miles away from Moscow but instead to expand Russia’s ‘empire’ to include a neighboring nation, the lie that Russia invaded Ukraine for aggressive reasons had to be affirmed: “Everything changed in February. Putin turned gas into a weapon, cutting exports to one European country after another, hoping to fracture the bloc’s pro-Ukraine unity.” That pretends the reason why energy prices in Europe soared sky-high after the invasion isn’t the U.S.-and-allied sanctions that cut off Russia’s exports into the EU but instead the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

U.S.-and-allied ‘news’ is so riddled with such obligatory billionaires’ lies, reading or hearing it is virtually inviting oneself to be suckered by their lies. Of course, there is a reason to invite that if the reader or hearer is determined to believe that one’s own nation’s Government and ‘news’-media are not some elaborate scam-operation to deceive the nation’s public to believe that more weapons-sales by firms such as Lockheed Martin and more international extractions such as by firms such as ExxonMobil are God-ordained instead of devil-designed; but, if one is at all realistic, one will recognize that that is the exact opposite of the reality. Regime-change in Moscow is so passionately desired by the billionaires who own the U.S. Congress and President, and ‘news’-media, but the people in Russia know the truth, which is that Western ’news’-media are packed with such billionaires’ hired lies.

Regime-change in Washington is vastly more needed than is regime-change in Moscow. And that’s the truth. But the billionaires’ ‘news’-media WON’T report it.

Just think of the contempt for the public and especially for these ‘news’-media’s own audience, that those hired propagandists and their hirers must feel, in order for them to pretend that the sky-high energy-bills that European consumers and businesses now are paying, result from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, instead of from the U.S.-and-allied sanctions against Russian exports: anyone with an IQ above 50 knows that Russia didn’t WANT those penalties to be imposed against purchases in Europe of what till then had been Europe’s least expensive energy (energy that’s pipelined-in from Russia and sold in Russia’s largest energy-market, Europe). But the penalties WERE imposed, and the two Nord Stream Russian pipelines of energy from Russia WERE blown-up, destroyed, thus accentuating what the purpose of those sanctions is, which is to cut-off those supplies. That’s how much contempt they have, for their own subscribers.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

