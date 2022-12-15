in Latest, Video

Pentagon, Russia out of ammo by early 2023. EU ministry of truth. Canada, Blades of Glory. U/2

116 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Pentagon, Russia out of ammo by early 2023. EU ministry of truth. Canada, Blades of Glory. U/2
Topic 809

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How The West’s Media Slip In Some Lies Even When They Start to Allow Some Truths