“2,000 Mules” Looking Less And Less Incredible

The recently released Dinesh D’Souza documentary 2,000 Mules was met for the most part with a stony silence. The so-called fact check by Reuters claimed the film didn’t show any concrete evidence of fraud, which begs the question do the people who work at Reuters understand what the word evidence means? However, ballot fraud is far from a novel idea, and, surprise, surprise, it is an overwhelmingly Democrat pastime.

On June 6, the Justice Department reported that Ozzie Myers had pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records, and conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election for orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuff the ballot boxes”.

Who is Ozzie Myers? His first name is actually Michael; film buffs may be familiar with a character so named! This Michael Myers turned 79 last month; he was a Democrat politician in Phladelphia. After the 1980 election, he ended up with a 3 year sentence for bribery and conspiracy. After his release, he started a political consulting firm, which begs the question, why don’t burglars and pickpockets make an honest living like this when released from prison?

One is almost frightened to ask why kind of advice Mr Myers gave his clients, but he appears to have got away with it for decades. Alas, on July 21, 2020 he was charged with the above offences relating to the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 primaries.

It remains to be seen what sentence he will receive, but in view of the number of charges and his previous conviction, it should be a heavy one, regardless of his advanced age.

In another part of the country, Guillermina Fuentes pleaded guilty to ballot abuse. The former Mayor of San Luis, Arizona changed her plea when she appeared in court early this month. She and her co-conspirator also faced three felony counts, but these were dropped for evidential reasons. She will be sentenced later this month.

These are only small scale frauds against fellow Democrats, but there can be no doubt there was big money involved for the people exposed by D’Souza and True The Vote. What though is the response of the mainstream media? As usual, the story isn’t about Democrat mendacity but the response to it, thus we see headlines like Republicans weaponize Trump election fraud claims ahead of new polls. In other words: “Republicans pounce!”

