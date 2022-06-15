The Insurrection Is Happening Now

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters and others assembled in D.C. to protest at what they believed to be a stolen election. The evidence of fraud in that election was overwhelming and has increased exponentially with the release of 2,000 Mules, but leaving that aside, people have the right to protest peacefully.

What happened next was disgraceful; elements of the crowd decided to riot. Indeed, there is and was at the time evidence that some people had come prepared to do more than simply protest. There is also evidence that agents provocateurs were in the crowd, most likely FBI agents. The most visible such agent provocateur was Ray Epps, who appears not to be an FBI agent but was clearly working to another agenda.

Unable to hide his involvement, the usual suspects have tried the new tactic of “fact checking” the allegation. The Fact Check Dot Org website has a lengthy article linked to a YouTube video that appears to show Epps acting in a non-suspicious manner, but a longer clip uploaded to Rumble shows him on January 5 urging people to go “into the Capitol” the following day and an incident in which he appears to instigate the tearing down of a barrier.

Whatever his status, there would obviously have been undercover police if not FBI agents present at this event. There always are, and sometimes they are up to no good as in this classic example from the 2007 G20 protests in Toronto.

Since day one, the Biden Administration has done its best to exploit the invasion of the Capitol building. The absurd rhetoric about it being worse than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor has been exceeded only by the January 6 Committee which has been set up ostensibly to investigate what happened, in reality to tie Donald Trump to some megalithic conspiracy in order to prevent him from running for the Presidency again. The hatred of the elites and the Deep State for this man is a wonder to behold, but when one understands the existential threat he poses to them, it isn’t too surprising.

Leading Republicans have called this Committee illegitimate, as indeed it is, because it should be bipartisan when it is clearly not. Adam Kinzinger is a Democrat in Republican clothing while the Trump-hating Liz Cheney is every bit as toxic as her warmongering father. This Committee isn’t conducting a proper investigation because there will be no cross-examination of witnesses; it is comparable to O.J. Simpson organising an investigation to find the real murderer. Among other things there has been no mention of the failure to secure the building, to act on intelligence, to increase the police presence, something Donald Trump requested but Nancy Pelosi ignored.

Having said all that, there was indeed an insurrection in the United States, one that is ongoing. It began with the numerous attempts to remove Trump from office, continued with the rigging of the election, and continues with the erosion of the rule of law in the country.

The opening of the southern border to all and sundry is the first such act of insurrection. While American citizens were under severe restrictions during the covid lockdowns, illegal immigrants were being shipped in en masse with minimal or no security checks and flown around the country.

The first thing Biden did when he assumed office was to sabotage the American energy industry, most notably the Keystone XL Pipeline. Under Trump, America was not only self-sufficient but was actually exporting energy. While eventually the United States and the rest of the world will have to move towards a world that uses far less fossil fuels, this isn’t something that can be done over night. Electric cars and hydrogen cars have been in development for years. The first hydrogen car was actually produced in the 1960s but the first commercially available one has been around since only 2013.

The best route to developing alternative transport and energies further would be to give the relevant sectors incentives to develop them, be they tax breaks or something else, not attempting to put them out of business. The rest of the world continues to use fossil fuels, particularly China and India. Who can blame them? These two countries have around a third of the world’s population, and they are not prepared to see their own people go down this insane route to fight the mythical menace of global warming, climate change, or whatever it is called this week.

Away from industry and technology, the Democrats have embarked on something even more sinister, namely the criminalisation of all political opposition. The recent scandalous treatment of Peter Navarro is only one example. During the lockdowns, pupils, some of them very young, were being indoctrinated with critical race theory and the even more toxic gender theory. When parents got wind of this, they were rightly outraged, and the response of the Government was…to investigate them.

The people who rioted, destroyed property, and even attacked police during the George Floyd riots were treated with kid gloves and most were not even prosecuted. Likewise the attempt of angry mobs to storm the White House, all this while many of the January 6 defendants are still languishing behind bars.

The Democrats have threatened to pack the Supreme Court, presumably with justices of the quality of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who can’t even define the word woman. There is though a more immediate and sinister attempt to tamper with the court. The doxing of conservative justices has led to the picketing of their homes, something that is clearly illegal and just as clearly intended to intimidate them in view of the impending abortion decision that may lead to the overthrow of Roe v Wade. The man who intended to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh but fortunately came to his senses at the eleventh hour is the most shocking incident in that campaign so far, but it may not be the last.

The Democrats are attacking the electoral college to reduce America to a direct democracy, democracy being two wolves and a lamb voting on what’s for dinner. And they want a federalised system of mail-in voting. If they succeed, how many dead people will vote for them next time?

But in order to impose total tyranny, they need to take away Americans’ guns, not all of them, but as Dan Bongino points out, only those of their opponents. Again, it remains to be seen how far they will get with that. Interestingly, more women, especially black women, are buying guns and learning how to use them. Having infantilised and exploited especially urban blacks for decades, they may find it a lot more difficult to disarm this segment of the population than the pasty white liberals for whom AK Nation has the most contempt.

This begs the question what is to be done? At the very least, the Republicans must take back the House in November and launch a series of investigations into Biden’s corruption and the people who are pulling his strings. But investigations alone are not enough, there is more than enough evidence in the public domain to indict Biden for his graft while Hillary Clinton belongs in jail both for her influence peddling and the willful breaking of freedom of information laws that enabled her to do it.

