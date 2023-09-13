How To Run A Free And Fair Election in 2024

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In the UK, there are no problems running elections although a substantial minority of the public is usually unhappy with the result. Election fraud, such as it is, is limited to local elections and is on a very small scale. Fraud in a general election is all but unheard of, and there has never been the slightest suggestion that even one MP was elected or not elected on account of it. In the United States though, things are very different.

The Dinesh D’Souza film 2,000 Mules exposed widespread election fraud, yet was ignored or laughed at. Fraud on a smaller scale – almost invariably by Democrats – cannot be so easily dismissed, neither can the fixing of the last election. Podcaster Dan Bongino is one of those who believe the Democrats are planning an encore, regardless of the outcome of the spurious Trump prosecutions. How do they intend to do this? According to Dan, mail-in voting will again be the key; this will be brought about by a miraculous resurgence of Covid-19 and mask mandates. Failing that, these lunatics will declare a climate emergency, or some other subterfuge that will restrict movement and allow the count to be fixed.

The Democrats have come up with some truly insane claims to facilitate election fraud. One is that ID requirements should be as good as abolished because these are racist. You see, blacks are unable or too stupid to obtain proper ID, a claim that is undermined by millions of black motorists, thousands of black YouTubers, and half the holders of public office in blue states. Same day registration is another scam. There is though a very simple way to ensure a free and fair election. That is to demand voters use proper ID, to severely curtail mail-in voting, to ban ballot harvesting, and to abandon voting machines. Manually counted paper ballots should be used as in the UK.

To this, Tim Pool has added an excellent suggestion, with the caveat of restricted mail-in voting, all voting should take place on a single day, and this should be declared a public holiday. Even with a population the size of the United States, this should enable the result to be declared within 48 hours.

