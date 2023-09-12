in Latest, Video

Putin Rejects Ukr Negotiations, Says Ukr 71K Casualties Failed Offensive, Prepares to Meet Kim Jong Un; Vietnam Rus Arms Deal, Armenia Tilts to US

1k Views 25 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin Rejects Ukr Negotiations, Says Ukr 71K Casualties Failed Offensive, Prepares to Meet Kim Jong Un; Vietnam Rus Arms Deal, Armenia Tilts to US
Topic 962

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

25 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
September 12, 2023

Zelenski is now making veiled threats against Europe if they stop supplying arms and money. I guess that is what you have to expect when you team up with gangsters and terrorists….

2
Reply

Link of the Dollar to the Oil Price is Weakening