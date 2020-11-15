in Links, Latest

An Election Security Disaster – Hybrid Voting Machines (Part 1: Dominion vs. The Experts)

The new type of hybrid voting machine with a security flaw so serious that election security experts say there is no way to mitigate the problem without changing the design of the machine, was being rapidly sold across the US; six swing states have purchased these machines.

Part 1 of a 3-Part investigative series. Shot, produced and edited by Lulu Friesdat for SMART Elections.http://smartelections.us/

