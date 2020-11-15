The Great 2020 US Election Steal, coming to a country near you!

(BANNED VIDEO) **MUST WATCH** Gen. McInerney, Sydney Powell, Steve Bannon Project Hammer & Scorecard
CENSORED* on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook **MUST WATCH** Gen. McInerney, Sydney Powell, Steve Bannon Project Hammer & Scorecard Don’t Have A Rumble Account SIGN UP HERE: https://rumble.com/register/Ir0
How the Deep State stole the American people’s vote. The swamp is deeper than anyone ever imagined! These are the heroes fighting for to save America. Right now the US Republic is under attack from inside out, and top down with help from foreign actors.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.