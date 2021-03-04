John Brennan Is Ashamed

John Brennan isn’t only ashamed, he is embarrassed. No one should be surprised by that admission, because he has a lot to be ashamed of. He should be ashamed for lying to Congress and the world. He should be ashamed to be a creature of the Deep State even after leaving government service, to have been part of the most outrageous act of sedition in modern history, namely an overt attempt to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States by conspiring with James Comey and many others. He should be ashamed of branding Donald Trump a traitor when he was one himself. John Brennan should be ashamed and embarrassed about a lot of things, but the one thing he is ashamed of and embarrassed by is being a white male. (As if white males were not ashamed and embarrassed by him).

Yes, for real, and his lies continue; Donald Trump and his supporters are gaslighting the country, he says. That’s right, it isn’t the current and illegitimate administration or Brennan himself, but Trump and the people who follow him who are doing this.

Has Brennan suddenly become woke, or is he instead simply trying to remain relevant and keep himself in the limelight? Probably the latter, but if he hopes to curry favour with minorities, he is barking up the wrong tree. An increasing number of especially black YouTubers, be they Trump supporters, conservatives or Libertarians, have got his number, like this guy.

We can only hope that when John Durham does eventually turn in his report, Brennan’s name will be high on the list of those indicted, along with Comey, and not a few others.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report