The Five Greatest Libels On Donald Trump (Part 2)

4) Madman

If the sex smears and racial smears didn’t work, perhaps questioning his sanity would? This didn’t work either, and it remains to be seen if many of his detractors are not themselves out of their minds. Nancy Pelosi can often be seen slurring her words, probably due to alcohol as much as senility. Although he has moments of lucidity, Joe Biden seems to be on a different planet half the time. As for those lower down the Democratic Party foodchain, if they aren’t actually crazy, their ideas are. For example, Cori Bush is a great believer in defunding the police, even though she spends enormous sums of public money on her own private security. She tried to justify this by claiming she has received death threats. What American politician doesn’t?

5) Traitor

This is the most vile allegation and also the most ludicrous. Trump had visited Russia in the 1980s; in 2013, he took the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant there. This was later used as the basis for an absurd claim that he had been targeted by Russian Intelligence and was if not working for Vladimir Putin then had been assisted by the Kremlin.

Just because a story sounds absurd doesn’t mean it isn’t true, so it was perfectly reasonable for the CIA, the FBI and other US Government agencies to look into such allegations, assuming they hadn’t monitored Trump routinely at the time as they would other American businessmen, politicians, academics…who visited Russia. What followed though was absolutely outrageous. Not only did the Deep State spy on his campaign but there was the ludicrous Steele dossier, a successful attempt to put a Russian lawyer in the same room as Don Junior to dirty him up, and actual spies inside the Trump campaign whose names have now long been known.

There were the absurd Facebook advertisements, which have been debunked by comedian Lee Camp, and numerous other things it would take pages to detail.

The bottom line though is that the entire Russian collusion narrative was the product of Hillary Clinton’s sick mind. For example, the Steele dossier was paid for by her campaign through a law firm to hide its provenance. This was a clear case of money laundering.

John Durham is still hard at work investigating this vile conspiracy; enough evidence has already been unearthed to indict Clinton and half a dozen other conspirators including James Comey and John Brennan, but it remains to be seen if any of them will ever see the inside of a courtroom. What does not remain to be seen though is that Trump sacrificed his golden years to embark on a career as a politician to, in his own mind, save his country from those who were and are willfully destroying it. Nothing could be further from treason, though again it remains to be seen if he will ever receive the recognition he deserves or if the real traitors will ever be punished.

There is though a terrible irony behind the anti-Trump hysteria generated by leading Democrats and their Deep State collaborators, which is that everything they accused him of doing, they did themselves.

Nancy Pelosi is the richest woman in Congress because she is also the most corrupt woman in Congress. Hillary Clinton and her husband were the recipients of foreign largesse, including from Russia, on a grand scale. Trump was impeached (unsuccessfully) for making a perfectly reasonable request to the leader of Ukraine when we know now that the man currently in the White House and his corrupt, philandering, drug addict son were on the take there, and that’s before we mention China.

Finally, the politician who made the most noise about Trump’s alleged Russian collusion had no qualms about “colluding” with Russians himself; Adam Schiff was set up by two Russian comedians in a hilarious prank phone call that he took seriously.

