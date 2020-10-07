By rights, this ought to be one of the biggest news stories of the year. After almost four years of battling with the fictitious narrative we know and love as Russiagate, President Donald Trump showed great confidence in ordering the declassification of all documents – ALL of them, WITHOUT redactions of any kind – as they pertain to the Russiagate fiasco and the eventual attempts by the GOP to sort out and expose the wrongdoing in what has turned out to be the most significant attempt at a coup d’etat ever to happen with an American presidency. From the newspiece:

President Trump on Tuesday said he has “fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents” related to the Russia investigation and the FBI’s investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. “All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago,” Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country.” He added: “Act!!!” Last year, the president gave Attorney General Bill Barr authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016. Trump, at the time, also ordered members of the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr’s probe. Allies of the president, including Republicans on Capitol Hill leading their own investigations into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, have criticized officials like FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, claiming that the directors have been blocking the release of documents. The president’s tweets come after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified documents that revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

You see what I mean? This is an enormous piece of news because it tells us that three and a half years of time was wasted by feckless Republicans partly feeding into this narrative spun by the power brokers among the Democrat Party. Both sides ostensibly wanted to be rid of Donald Trump, with a few exceptions, because they knew he would radically disturb the D.C. insider nothing-doing love-fest these elected officials have – paid for with our money!!

And as to the matter of this being merely another bit of “Russian disinformation”, the Director of Intelligence blew that away in his own words, also discussed in this report:

“To be clear, this is not Russian disinformation and has not been assessed as such by the Intelligence Community,” Ratcliffe said in a statement to Fox News. “I’ll be briefing Congress on the sensitive sources and methods by which it was obtained in the coming days.” A source familiar with the documents told Fox News on Tuesday that the allegation was “not disinformation.” “This is not Russian disinformation. Even Brennan knew, or he wouldn’t be briefing the president of the United States on it,” the source said. “There is a high threshold to orally brief the president of the United States and he clearly felt this met that threshold.” Another source familiar with the documents told Fox News that “this information has been sought by hundreds of congressional requests for legitimate oversight purposes and was withheld for political spite—and the belief that they’d never get caught.” The source added that the Brennan notes are significant because it is “their own words, written and memorialized in real time.”

John Brennan is a major figure in this matter, as is Hillary Clinton. John’s own handwritten notes specify the plan:

“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan notes read. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” Brennan’s notes read. The notes state “on 28 of July.” In the margin, Brennan writes “POTUS,” but that section of the notes is redacted. “Any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign + Russia,” the notes read. The remainder of the notes are redacted, except in the margins, which reads: “JC,” “Denis,” and “Susan.” [likely meaning “James Comey”, FBI Director at the time; Denis McDonough, President Obama’s Chief of Staff at the time, and Susan Rice, the National Security Adviser at that time. – Ed.]

It appears this Russian hack needs close inspection by the American public, because it bears, to our nation’s shame, the image of its creators:

and in these documents, the essential texts: “Russiagate was ‘Made in the U.S.A.'”

