CrowdStrike DNC email hack hoax. Mueller exposed as Deep State hack (Video)
Catherine Ashton, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo
Diogenes of Sinope
Guest
Diogenes of Sinope

Mueller was surrounded by DNC-affiliated attorneys in the investigation. What outcome could any rational person expect other than a compromised one?

That’s as absurd as having a possible perpetrator as a member of the MH17 investigation, with veto rights no less.

June 20, 2019 16:44
Diogenes of Sinope
Guest
Diogenes of Sinope

Speaking of the historical plethora of false flags, compromised conclusions and outright theft of the truth by the powers that be, I’m currently reflecting on how Freeland likely goes to bed every night thinking why she can’t permanently silence Katchanovski and wishing she had the same tools as did her grandfather at her disposal.

Ivan Katchanovski

“Ex-leader of neo-Nazi White Hammer, which was in Right Sector during the massacre, stated in testimony that there was a Maidan sniper position on the Ukrainian House and that snipers were hired by the Maidan leaders & included foreigners.”

June 20, 2019 17:14
Catherine Ashton, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo
Guest
Catherine Ashton, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo

That’s very interesting. Maybe we should look into that. Or maybe not.

We’d hate to wake a sleeping dog. They might bite.

June 20, 2019 17:21
Earl Miner
Guest
Earl Miner

His name was Seth Rich.

June 20, 2019 18:52
