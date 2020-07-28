As our series continues, we briefly refer to the earlier parts of it: The first part of this series lays out the claim that we believe Russiagate to be a complete and total fabrication, mainly used by Democrats to damage or control President Trump, and also utilized by GOP people who wish to use it as a cover for their own Deep State activities, which are notably hostile to an increasingly Christian, traditionalist Russia. The second part of the series lays out the claims that the technologically-related side to Russiagate, the “theft” of files from the Democrat National Committee servers did not happen through the work of “Guccifer II”, but it was a local hit made from three different spots in the US, linked to the good old CIA. (Interestingly enough, this second installment appears to be hitting roadblocks to being viewed, with Facebook preventing its being shared by me and an illogical lack of interest. Hmm…) Part Three of our report concerns the Steele Dossier, and a recent and definitive exposure of its creator.

He is not a Russian. But one might guess that Americans cannot tell the difference between Russian and Ukrainian names, language and style, because the man who provided most of the stories that went into the fabulously false “Steele Dossier” is revealed to be none other than Igor Danchenko. According to a piece coming from Fox News, Mr. Danchenko played a central role in the creation of this document. From Fox News Opinion writer, Greg Jarrett [Excerpted with emphases added]:

The fabulist behind the infamous and discredited anti-Trump dossier has finally been exposed. His name is Igor Danchenko. Danchenko is a Ukrainian-born resident of the United States who worked as a senior research analyst for the Washington, D.C. liberal think tank, Brookings Institution. He is not some mysterious Russian agent operating in the bowels of the Kremlin. When the dossier was invented in 2016, the president of Brookings was Strobe Talbott, a long-time friend and ally of Hillary Clinton. Her campaign provided the cash for the phony document that was composed by ex-British spy Christopher Steele. Talbott helped fuel the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. But it was Danchenko who supplied Steele with most of the false stories contained in the dossier. Danchenko’s identity, concealed by the FBI for three and a half years, was uncovered by clever cybersluths and thereafter confirmed by his attorney. Beginning a mere four days after Donald Trump was inaugurated in January of 2017, FBI agents interviewed Danchenko during three successive sessions. A summary of their findings – but with Danchenko’s name redacted – was recently declassified and released to the public. The stunning 56-page report revealed how the accusations supplied by Danchenko that Trump colluded with Moscow were false and fictive. Yet, the bureau kept this information carefully hidden.

This of course means the FBI was also in on this effort. Please note that we have our two TOP intelligence agencies fingered at this point, as the CIA appears to be responsible for the “data hack” part of the Russiagate story. With two agencies of this importance involved, one cannot avoid the truth: that this is a deep, broad coup d’etat in progress against President Trump, and any other candidate who They do not want. Gregg Jarrett continues:

Instead of revealing the truth and ending the investigation of the president, then-FBI Director James Comey escalated the case. Once fired, he stole government documents and leaked them to the media for the purpose of triggering the 22-month long probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that eventually concluded that there was no evidence of a collusion conspiracy. Make no mistake – it was the dossier that propelled much of the FBI’s collusion witch-hunt, as well as the warrants to spy on Trump campaign associate, Carter Page. Other scant evidence was discarded by the FBI early on, such as campaign adviser George Papadopoulos hearing a rumor that Russians had obtained Clinton’s deleted emails… …The newly declassified FBI report that explains how Danchenko served as Steele’s “sub-source” for nearly all of the dossier’s absurd fables is a cautionary example of how conjecture and lies based on multiple hearsays can take on a life of their own and hold a presidency hostage. In March of 2016, Steele recruited and paid Danchenko to dig up dirt on Trump. The Brookings researcher/analyst seemed desperate for money. He told FBI agents that he “felt like he had to report something back to Steele” to justify the monthly salary he was receiving (page 12 of FBI report). So, he trafficked in gossip to keep the paychecks coming. Facts and truth were irrelevant. In telephone calls and voice communications through Skype, Danchenko spoke with a handful of people he knew in Russia and others he described as “random associates” (p38). Some were barroom buddies with whom he would “drink heavily” (p17). They traded fairy tales about Trump. It was nothing more than prattle and drivel – a guy told a guy who told me that someone connected to Trump might have done thus-and-such. You get the picture. It wasn’t reliable intelligence; it was scandalous junk derived from “speculation and open secrets” (p30). Danchenko insisted that he told Steele that his information was just “rumor and speculation and that he had not been able to confirm the story” (p39). According to the Justice Department Inspector General, Danchenko said that Steele “misstated or exaggerated” the hearsay that he furnished.

Let’s assume here that Mr. Danchenko told the truth here, that he did indeed warn Mr. Steele that his information was just rumour and speculation. That shows the will of the plotters – It doesn’t matter who you are or how you get what we need. Once we have what we want, we are done with you, too. Nothing matters but the cause and our desire for control.

For example, Danchenko claimed he spoke with staff at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow about the salacious story of Trump engaging in sexual improprieties inside a hotel room. The staff “laughed it off” (p39). But Steele didn’t care; he was determined to use it against Trump. He included the sordid tale in his dossier and then peddled it to both the FBI and the media in order to destroy Trump whom he admittedly loathed. Steele confided in Justice Department official Bruce Ohr that he was “desperate” to stop Trump.

One seriously has to stop and wonder “why?” Why is Donald Trump such a target for hate and loathing? Could it be because he carries out his work as a conservative? Could it be that once he actually was a Democrat and on friendly terms with the Clintons, Jeffrey Epstein and those kind of people? I suspect it is some of this.

Of course, the liberal mainstream media was more than happy to appropriate the Steele-Danchenko garbage… …Anyone with half a brain who actually read the dossier when BuzzFeed published it on January 10, 2017 knew immediately that it was a work of fiction. It read like a horribly written spy novel. It was truly laughable. In my 2018 book, “The Russia Hoax,” I wondered how anyone with an ounce of intelligence could take it seriously: “On its face, the dossier was a preposterous collection of rumors, innuendos, supposition, and wild speculation. At least one part of it contained demonstrably false statements. In its entirety, the set of documents incorporated not a bit of direct evidence…” It should come as no surprise that Danchenko worked for the Brookings Institution (a published paper by him is still listed on its website) at the very time that Strobe Talbott was president. Talbott, a dedicated Clinton loyalist, penned a frenzied column stating with certainty, “We already know that the Kremlin helped put Trump into the White House and played him for a sucker… Trump has been colluding with a hostile Russia throughout his presidency.”

This is an example of how brazen lying manages to gain ground. This claim ought to be so scandalous as to bring lawsuit after lawsuit, so fast that any press engaging in this sort of libel would be sued out of existence. But this did not happen, because almost all of the mainstream press also aligned with the globalist Democrats to oppose and obfuscate Candidate / President Trump in any way possible. That effort continues to this day and is not expected to stop.

I [Gregg Jarrett continues] haven’t seen Talbott’s retraction or apology since the Mueller report came out, nor do I expect one. He has a lot to answer for, including his own contacts with Steele. It just so happens that Talbott’s brother-in-law is Clinton sycophant, Cody Shearer, who created what became known as the “second dossier.” Remarkably, it echoed several of the identical fantastic allegations as the original Steele-Danchenko dossier – equally bereft of evidence or corroboration… In my latest book, “Witch Hunt,” I explained how “some of Shearer’s own accusations against Trump were transcribed into the last few Steele memos, which were then passed on to the FBI.” Hence, Clinton’s campaign didn’t just commission the dossier, her allies contributed to its contents. The FBI knew all of this but continued to insist that Steele was reliable and the dossier was credible, even in the face of incontrovertible evidence to the contrary. The bureau scrupulously guarded their secret knowing full well that disclosure would ruin the public’s trust in the FBI. Attorney General William Barr and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe are to be commended for having the courage to declassify the documents that have exposed the FBI’s malevolence and malfeasance. Did top officials at the FBI commit crimes? In my judgment, yes. Laws were perverted or ignored. The law enforcers became the lawbreakers. When powerful forces in government abuse their positions of trust to subvert the legal process, democracy is threatened. Reverence to the rule of law is lost. It is now up to U.S. Attorney John Durham to hold corrupt people accountable with criminal indictments.

It is truly amazing to put the pieces together. The forces gathered against President Trump are unmatched in their power, probably through all of American history. That the President has successfully accomplished as much as he has in this environment speaks volumes, both about what happens when someone insists on refusing to “play the DC game” and to tell the truth and keep their promises to the American people in the best way possible.

