Russiagate is a 100-percent fake story, Part I – Some Thinking Required

On July 23rd, 2020, the Schiller Institute, an international human rights organization, and Executive Intelligence Review, a magazine founded by Lyndon LaRouche in 1974, held a news conference featuring former NSA analyst William (“Bill”) Binney. The conference started with this proposition:

If it were shown, using competent forensic evidence, that there is no actual proof of Russian interference in the 2016 [US presidential] elections, by means of a Russian computer hack [into the servers] of the Democratic National Committee; If it were shown that it has always been knowable to the intelligence agencies of the United States and of Great Britain that no such hack ever occurred, and if it were shown that, though there was a request by the President of the United States, to have the analysts that have successively refuted that Russian hack story be interviewed; that their evidence then be presented to the President, and that that evidence, if proven true, be presented to the American people for their evaluation; so that justice could be done, though the heavens fall: if that directive were not carried out, would that defiance of such a Presidential directive in the pursuit of the truth, constitute a crime against the United States, a crime against the nation of Russia, and against the pursuit of world peace and the avoidance of war?”

The moderator of the news conference went on to note how the British Intelligence agencies summarized in 2003 that Saddam Hussein had gotten hold of uranium from Africa, ostensibly to build nuclear weapons. This intelligence helped propel the US and other powers into war with Iraq, killing more than 500,000 people, but the intelligence was not true. The Russian interference narrative has been pressed on the american people and all over the Western world for three years now, resulting in sanction after sanction against Russia, the refusal to let the Russian leadership state its own case, and the forcing of what appear to be hostile relations growing as the Russian Federation is forced into “tit for tat” moves against the United States.

The Russian government and people do not want war with the Americans. I know this from conversation with people who work intensively with the Russian governmental structures at this time. Russia is not concerned with the United States, but the sanctions pressed upon Russia by US fiat have become quite a challenge for the Russian government and businesses to continue in their efforts to get the domestic infrastructure of their nation on its feet.

Through this series, we are going to outline the case that William Binney makes in detail, with verification and where needed, information that is used to dispute his claims, in order to try to give our readers the fairest assessment on this issue possible. We will see that Mr. Binney confirms much of what many writers on The Duran and other independent news sources have been saying – that this is a false story. However, I think that in going through this, we will become shockingly aware of just how false it really is. First, it is only wise that I offer “full disclosure” of my own sense and biases about this issue:

I have long maintained that Russiagate in its entirety is a fake allegation along the following lines:

Russia never attempted to interfere with the 2016 elections. Russia never intended, much less attempted to “sow discord and / or chaos” among Americans. President Trump’s only possible “threat to the American Deep State” is that he wants to end that Deep State and restore normal and balanced relations with Russia, as well as other nations. The Republican Party is as complicit in sustaining the Russiagate narrative as the Democrats when it suits their needs The deliberately vague nature of this allegation make it “impossible” to disprove, furthering the suspense. There are people in the American government who hate and fear a resurgent, Christian, Russian Empire, or modern governmental structure resembling the Russian Empire in any form or similarity, particularly a strong and cooperative relationship between the State and the Russian Orthodox Church.

In contrast to the above listed points, I must offer these further points of belief:

Donald Trump won the 2016 elections because he was by far the better candidate with a very smart campaign to back him up. He resonated with voters in a way Hillary Clinton simply could not. The “discord and chaos” in America is largely a function of leftist activism, accompanied by mind-numbing changes such as cannabis legalization in our largest states, creating a greater propensity for mobs of non-thinking people who are easily excited into rage. The use of shelter in place for months because of the coronavirus pandemic was like putting those people in a pressure cooker for two months. When they came out, they were outraged and very easily agitated. (The same as #3 above) – President Trump’s only possible “threat to the American Deep State” is that he wants to end that Deep State and restore normal and balanced relations with Russia, as well as other nations. Lindsey Graham is among a group of GOP leaders that is using Russiagate to hamper Mr. Trump, even in the guise of supporting him. As long as any aspect of Russiagate is kept alive, it still has power to paralyze the President in execution of policy, particularly foreign policy.

Everything presented here to you can now be taken with the appropriate grains of salt, but my goal is to cover this as objectively as possible.

Before becoming a journalist, I was already an avid news observer. Reading publications like The Duran itself, along with Fox News, Breitbart, CNN, Alex Jones, and Drudge when Matt was supporting conservatism, I became extremely adept at “sniffing out the b.s.” in just about any news story, particularly stories of a political nature. This is not a superpower, and my ability to do this is nothing special, but it is unusual in the present day context of three-word-slogans, absent of critical thought, but definitely present in terms of passionate, often violently irrational, actions.

Any person taking thirty seconds to one minute to carefully analyze whatever narrative they believe is able to find the “walls” – those places where the narrative’s lack of factual support or logic show that there is nothing substantive to it, and that that person is being misled. “Black Lives Matter”, the three-word-slogan du jour, is totally meaningless when compared with the actions of people who use this to attack black people, their businesses, police officers who are black, and most of all, the long-traditionally valued African-American family, often with a very Christian mother at the helm because the father is not there. Black Lives Matter as an organization, is dedicated to the destruction of everything that most African Americans wish they had: peace, solid families, opportunity for education and success, and freedom from having to depend on the government or anyone else.

That is just an example, but one that has reference points anyone can easily see. Russiagate is different, because it is a far more sophisticated hoax, perpetrated by people who are truly “masters of maskirovka“, but according to the following information, these masters do not hail from Moscow or St Petersburg, Russia at all. However, as we will see, they might indeed hail from Moscow, Idaho, or St Petersburg, Florida.

Next: William Binney’s case, in full.

