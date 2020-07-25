Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 testimony comes back to haunt her (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 testimony, which is now being scrutinized, and will ultimately force her team of lawyers to amend their defense case for the Epstein ‘madam’.

Ghislaine Maxwell hired online provocateur Jacob Wohl to “smear” Jeffrey Epstein‘s sexual assault accusers and get her prosecutor fired, according to a former friend of hers. The insider spoke to the Daily Mail, claiming that Maxwell paid Wohl $25,000 for his services. This is not the first time allegations of a Wohl scheme gone awry have been reported.

Maxwell’s former friend claims that the heiress hired 22-year-old Wohl and a lobbyist associate of his, Jack Burkman, to smear Epstein’s accusers and New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Berman was the lead prosecutor in the case against Epstein, and Maxwell stands accused of aiding Epstein in his alleged international child sex trafficking ring. Wohl has already made several failed attempts to smear other public figures, according to the Daily Mail, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Ted Cruz, Robert Mueller and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the past, Wohl and Burkman have reportedly paid women to make false claims of sordid affairs with the people they want to take down, and often allegations of drug dealing as well. One of the women they have tried to recruit for these kinds of plots, 36-year-old Kristin Spealman, said that they bragged to her about being hired by Maxwell as well.

Wohl and Burkman claimed that Maxwell had hired them in early June, paying them $25,000 to dig up dirt on the accusers who say that Maxwell groomed them for sex trafficking and transported them for that purpose. She also reportedly believed Burkman had a rapport with Attorney General William Barr, and asked him to use that influence to get Berman fired if possible.

Berman did step down from Epstein’s case last month, reportedly with a push from Barr. Still, Maxwell was arrested in her remote New Hampshire home and hit with various charges concerning Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation.

When reporters reached out to Wohl for a comment on this allegation about him and Maxwell, he did not deny it. Nor did Burkman, though both referred to Maxwell as a “client.”

“Every person, even those accused of the most odious of crimes, deserves representation and possesses the right to engage lobbyists to petition the government on their behalf. Otherwise, we cannot comment on client matters,” Wohl said. Burkman added: “All persons accused of crimes–however terrible–have the right to representation and representation in the court of public opinion.”

