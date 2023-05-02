The Epstein Calendar

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The release of Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendar has led to if not ecstasy then joy in certain quarters. Dan Bongino devoted a significant slice of his Monday podcast to it. The names in the calendar include the Director of the CIA and the world’s leading linguist. How significant is this, and does it mean anything?

The short answer is it isn’t significant although all these people can be smeared with guilt by association and almost certainly will be. Before jumping to any conclusions it is best to bear in mind two things: Epstein was convicted of a relatively minor offence in 2008, a conviction that resulted in minimal publicity. The second is that he had very deep pockets and was not averse to making relatively large donations to what he considered to be worthy causes. People like that tend to be very popular whatever they do in their private lives.

Anyone who is or becomes incredibly wealthy can expect to receive invitations from charities, media outlets, and sundry institutions. Something else worth bearing in mind is that for some people notoriety doesn’t count. A classic example of this is Mike Tyson, who in spite of being both a convicted rapist and a convicted thug is still in demand by sports channels as a pundit. Many people considered Epstein to be an extremely charismatic individual. Conversely, others are shunned, including the falsely accused Prince Andrew, who has what can only be described as a wooden personality.

The suggestion that Epstein was a Deep State asset, a Mossad agent or some such is appealing, but the evidence does not bear it out. It is clear while he was living for the most part in Florida that he was obsessed with sex, or at least with being massaged by slightly underage girls. It is clear too that at that time none of these girls accused him of anything more serious than that, so any later, more serious allegations, must be screened carefully. It is also clear from that bizarre painting of Bill Clinton he commissioned that he had a bizarre sense of humour.

Some pundits have made much of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, in particular that it was kept within very narrow limits. This could have been to protect the guilty or it could been to protect the innocent; it is a common practice to redact the names of people who are incidental to a police investigation or who have been falsely accused. It is also worth noting that the “sex trafficking” of which Maxwell was convicted was very weak and her twenty year sentence was totally unwarranted. Anyone who believes otherwise should compare it with the sentences handed down to some of the grooming gangs in that outrageous UK scandal. Had he lived, Epstein would have received an even heavier sentence, which could be the reason he committed suicide, if indeed he did.

It is understandable that many people, especially on the right, should wish to keep pursuing this matter, but Jeffrey Epstein is dead and gone; whatever harm he did was minimal, at present America is being turned into a dictatorship, its southern border is leaking like a sieve, fentanyl is killing its young in droves, inflation is soaring, and its economy is being trashed by statist lunatics. Americans, especially leading Republicans, have more pressing priorities than joining up imaginary dots from a dead man’s diary.

