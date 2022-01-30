“The Rape Of Britain” — Telford, 2022

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This can be considered a follow up to Mr Robinson’s Russian lecture of two years ago. Telford is an unusual place for a world premiere of anything, but there was nothing unusual about the crowds that turned out to protest against him, nor about the slant of the press coverage:

Tommy Robinson’s far-right demonstration in Telford met by counter protest crowed the Shropshire Star. The Hate Not Hope website reported two days earlier that “Child sexual exploitation and sex abuse reach across all communities. These sickening actions involve men from all ethnic backgrounds – so it is vital we take ‘race’ out of the equation.”

Strange how they always want to take race out of the equation when the victims are white. They said something entirely different when George Floyd died on a Minneapolis street, even though race had nothing to do with that.

If Robinson can be criticised at all it is on account of his blaming religion, in particular Islam for the grooming gang scandal, but religion hardly gets a mention here, in fact this is an excellent forensic investigation by him and his team. The documentary was screened on Gettr and will doubtless soon be available on many video sites, but check it out at this Internet Archive link.

In the United States, the recently convicted Ghislaine Maxwell is facing a lifetime behind bars for what has been called sex trafficking, which entailed for the most part recruiting teenage girls to massage her one-time lover Jeffrey Epstein. These girls were well remunerated for their services, and some have gone on to enrich themselves at his expense. In Telford, girls as young as eleven were raped, some by dozens of men. The one who appeared herein told Robinson she was made pregnant at just 13. The baby was aborted and DNA identified the father, ie her rapist. And what did the police do? No further action. Unreal.

In the Epstein case, many people have suggested there was official corruption, not by the Palm Beach police who by all accounts did a stellar job, but by prosecutors and others in high places. Whether or not that was the case, a police officer has been named here. Jim Bayliss, a former inspector, was confronted by Robinson; he said nothing, not even “No comment”.

There has clearly been sexual abuse in Telford, Rotherham, and many other towns on an industrial scale. There has also been a series of massive cover ups. Robinson has been in the vanguard of those exposing it all, yet all we ever hear is “Racist!”.

At some point, the rubes back on main street are going to wake up; if they don’t, what is left of Western civilisation is doomed.

