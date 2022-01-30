Crypto Apes Take a Hit

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“Veritably these are young people born in an era of the vaporware US dollar, and fully programmed and committed to further its vaporware use.“

The Fed has created trillions upon trillions in debt, what some call money. After the government pays its bills with those trillions, it’s important to keep the result out of the pockets of the people. And if the bitcoin/crypto black hole for $ did not already exist, it would have to be invented.

A tech whitepaper produced by the mysterious “Satoshi Nakamoto” founded bitcoin, just subsequent to the financial collapse of the United States in 2008-2009. Whether Satoshi was some covert entity behind the monetary scene hoping to provide a place for inflationary fiat $ to go… or some brilliant individual who (by coincidence) wanted to do the same, is still a matter for conjecture and debate.

Regardless, the importance of bitcoin was to address a macro monetary issue by providing an inflationary asset store. The idea that bitcoin is a stable and reliable asset store is as fake and imaginary as the virtual apes who revel in their own virtual $ existence in the virtual DeFi world, and is the outcome when the world monetary system itself is built on fiat fakery. Link: https://chaindebrief.com/what-is-wonderland-time-avalanche/

Justin Sun Founder Binance crypto ape Danielle Sestagalli, Wonderland ape

Before 2009, whenever a monetary scam was discovered by the state, the state usually prosecuted and/or shutdown the scam. But what happens when the scam benefits the monetary system? And by extension the state, for example the quasi-governmental Federal Reserve*?

In the Novus Confidential series Why the Fed Loves Bitcoin parts 1, 2 and 3 the Fed’s connection to bitcoin is documented. A covert governmental connection is shown by the CIA’S Bitcoin Heist.** And soon after bitcoin’s inception, Wall Street and the world’s largest ‘investors’ (but actually black holes of finance) namely: Vanguard Group; StateStreet; BlackRock etc*** gamed hundreds of billions via such dubious share issues as Microstrategy, Global Bitcoin Trust, Riot Blockchain, MARA, Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation and many more Wall Street share issues.

Oh yes, there is plenty of governmental whining about bitcoin, but such histrionics seldom lead to any action. So far KYC and AML regulations have been it. Vanguard lackey CNBC admits that the government does things with its “secret massive stockpile of bitcoin” but fails to detail the extent of governmental seizure, and that the Fed-Treasury need to sterilize inflationary $ by hundreds of billions, via crypto. For defacto proof that the federal government uses bitcoin to its advantage, simply consider that the OCC could prevent any accredited US bank from transacting with any bitcoin exchange… but does not.

Point is that one good scam deserves another — whatever its origin — and a large criminal element has piggy-backed off the Fed’s own crypto criminality to its own advantage. Such lawsuits as vs XDB digitalbits and tether seldom make the mainstream media, which is pumped with pro-crypto nonsense by Vanguard Group’s major media outlets, from CNBC to Verizon (Yahoo) and a myriad of other bitcoin bullshit media operations. But occasionally bitcoin apes/ criminals do make the major media news for their criminal notoriety.

Two years ago Novus Confidential covered crypto exchange failures in Why Bitcoin? Why Now? which touched on the strange case of bitcoin/ETH ape Gerald Cotten. Cotten, at the age of thirty, supposedly left this world due to Crohn’s disease and by mysterious circumstances that are still not fully documented or understood. Link: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/11/the-strange-tale-of-quadriga-gerald-cotten While Novus Confidential originally believed that Cotten faked his own death, after years of research, the conclusion is that Cotten is in fact deceased.

But his partner in crime, Michael Patryn AKA Omar Dhanani, is not. Dhanani-Patryn was sought for years in the Quadriga fraud case, and was only just voted out of his position as “treasurer” of the Wonderland token . Link: https://beincrypto.com/wonderland-cfo-outed-as-ex-convict-and-quadrigacx-co-founder-michael-patryn-steps-down/ Ape Sestagalli said she felt a criminal’s past should not affect their future, “All frogs for me are equal,” said Sestagalli. So perhaps Sestagalli would do even better as New York State’s attorney general. Truly the depth of criminality in crypto cannot be estimated, calculated, or even remotely imagined. And yet crypto’s criminality is only outdone by the criminality of the US-led monetary system itself. But now the question is what Canada’s law enforcement will do about bad actor Dhanani aka Mike Patryn?

Ape Omar Dhanani alias Patryn, crypto crook

From the referenced link:

‘Wonderland “seeks to be a reserve currency system built from a treasury of assets”. The network’s native token is called TIME. Unlike most stablecoins that are backed by the US dollar, TIME derives its value from a basket of crypto assets such as MIM. The protocol is an attempt to create an independent monetary system.

People who participate in Wonderland refer to themselves as”frogs” or “frog nation”. This nation of frogs expands to include Defi protocols Abracadabra, another of Sestagalli’s creations, Sushi and Popsicle Finance.’

Veritably these apes were born in an era of the vaporware US dollar, and fully programmed and committed to further its vaporware use… so long as the $/crypto ponzi pays well. And Vanguard Group and Wall Street crypto scam share issues ensure that it will. The foregoing is also why crypto apes claim that gold has no value, while only crypto does. Well, when the ponzi falls, the apes and frogs will be in for a real surprise. Apes also see the criminality of their elders on Wall Street where octogenarian government types like Nan Pelosi make many millions gaming and trading on inside information… to such an extent that the apes follow her trades.

But what about Omar/Patryn? In our research it appears that Canadian law enforcement would like to talk to him. But the RCMP is slow and cumbersome to act, and even refuses to answer questions from journalists. True, that’s how law enforcement treats “ongoing investigations”. But where this infinitely corrupt monetary system is concerned, there is an infinite list of crooked $ perps to investigate and examine, from the criminal JP Morgan enterprise on down. Link: https://gsiexchange.com/jpmorgan-chase-has-racked-up-5-criminal-felony-counts/

Indeed, in this criminal US dollar system run systemically by the Fed and its crooked bankers, Dhanani/Patryn is less than a single atom in a single grain of sand by comparison…

Finally, in our false dilemma world it’s important to write that the crypto scam is not going away. Crypto illusions give fabric to the fake news, fake money, fake world we now are forced to live in. And crypto is too important to the monetary powers for laundering fiat. So the crypto form of capital sterilization will be with us for as long as Wall Street and Fed dollar fakery survive. So far, that’s been a long time. Even after the financial collapse of 2008-2009, the remnants of which remain. But monetary scams throughout history have been of finite duration, even if such motivation has always been intrinsic to humanity’s DNA.

*Federal Reserve banks are privately owned, even if the governors are on the federal payroll.

**The source for that article was a central banker who feared for his life if his name were revealed.

*** Note that Vanguard Group, BlackRock, StateStreet etc collude with the Fed.

NB: The author of this article owns and transacts in BCH (bitcoin cash)

Steve Brown

