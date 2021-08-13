Virginia Giuffre Exposed In Her Own Words

For the past few years, the former Virginia Roberts has been making scandalous claims against the rich and powerful, including that she was “forced” to have sex with Prince Andrew, ie raped by him, when she was seventeen. Now she has gone one better, suing him in a New York court, but do any of her claims have any merit? Was she really a sex slave and a victim of child sex trafficking? Only if you play semantic games, altering the meanings of words, It is usually feminists and social justice warriors who engage in these sort of tactics. There is no evidence that Virginia Giuffre adheres to this ideology, so let’s take a look at what she claims and compare it with the evidence.

Giuffre was interviewed by the British media then eventually so was Prince Andrew in what was said to be a disastrous sit-down with Emily Maitlis. You will find various edits of these interviews and the full things on YouTube. The first thing you will notice about any interview with Mrs Giuffre is that all the questions are softball, she is treated like the unambiguous victim of a violent crime, one that has been caught on camera. Andrew on the other hand was given some hard questions to answer, and for the most part he didn’t answer them well. In particular he was asked why he hadn’t broken totally with Jeffrey Epstein after the latter’s conviction. He was also asked about the photograph of him with his arm around Virginia Roberts with a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell looking on.

Andrew’s critics include Shaun Attwood, who spent six years in an Arizona prison before being deported from the United States. By his own admission, Attwood was one of the largest ecstasy dealers in the state if not the entire country. As can be seen from this table, ecstasy can kill people; there is no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein ever killed anyone, even accidentally. Attwood was supported by his friends and family during his incarceration, and was welcomed home. Granted that there are different standards for royals, but it might be argued that Andrew was no fairweather friend.

Regarding his denial of ever meeting much less having sex with Virginia Roberts, there could be several reasons for this. The least likely is that the photograph isn’t genuine, but it does appear to be the only one of them together, and as she claims to have spent the night with him including at an exclusive nightclub, the question of fakery cannot be ruled out entirely. One might reasonably expect there to be other evidence.

The second reason is that Andrew might genuinely have forgotten or not remembered meeting her. Most of us are nowhere near as important as we like to believe we are, as a certain humorous poem reminds us.

A third reason could be simply that a gentleman never tells.

A fourth might be he was ashamed of having sex with a prostitute, indeed he might not have realised she was a prostitute.

And a fifth may be that he anticipated some sort of legal action being initiated after a flat denial. During the witch-hunt of Bill Cosby, several of his accusers sued him for defamation for calling them liars. The woman behind this was Gloria Allred, who has also poked her proboscis into this case. Allred has also backed several of the false accusers of Donald Trump, and was actually caught with her hand in the till when the false accuser of Judge Roy Moore produced a false instrument to bolster her claim.

Before going any further, take another, long, hard looked at this photograph. Did any woman in history extract so much mileage out of something so innocuous? All three are smiling for the camera. Is hers a fake smile, or the smile of a young woman who had been drinking champagne, rubbing shoulders with celebrities, and was shortly to be bedded by a prince?

Six years ago, she admitted/claimed she had been paid £10,000 to have sex with Andrew; when was the last time a slave was paid anything like that for doing anything? These are the actions of a prostitute, not any kind of victim, yet she had the gall to respond through her lawyers: “These types of aggressive attacks on me are exactly the reason why sexual abuse victims typically remain silent and the reason why I did for a long time. That trend should change. I’m not going to be bullied back into silence.”

No one has bullied her into silence, she was paid for a confidential service. That entails confidentiality.

And one other point, she was seventeen when she claimed to have had sex in London with Prince Andrew. The age of consent in England is sixteen, and under other circumstances, a man in his forties as Andrew was then, might boast about having sex with a teen of legal age. That should be the end of this non-story.

Virginia Giuffre wrote her sordid life story giving it the title The Billionaire’s Playboy Club. No reputable publisher would touch it, but that is no barrier to publication nowadays, so here it is. On pages 78-9, she gives her account, apparently her first account, of having sex with Prince Andrew. The word rape isn’t mentioned. She may regret this encounter now, but not half as much as Andrew does. Regret sex isn’t rape!

This account alone should be enough to invalidate anything else she says about Prince Andrew. Again, this is in her own words, but mainstream media simply parrots everything this woman she says? Why no hard questions for her? The reason appears to be they are simply following a narrative.

Here she is earlier on page 22: “I was slowly climbing the ladder, as Jeffrey was happy taking me everywhere with him, within the States.”

Page 41: “I was flying around the country, seeing so many places in America I had only heard about in Movies and making more money than anyone my age and loving it.”

At this point, let us hear about two real victims of sexual abuse, of grooming, of child sex trafficking.

“The sickening abuse took place between 1995 and 2011 in Huddersfield and the girls were aged just 13 and 14 when they fell victim to the vile gang.

The court heard that the schoolgirls were ‘made to feel special’ by the ‘vile and wicked’ predators who then treated them as ‘objects to be used and abused at will’.

By the time she was 15, the first victim had been raped by 300 men.”

Quite a contrast with nightclubbing with a prince, flying all over the world, and being paid handsomely for it. The family and friends of Ghislaine Maxwell have put together a hefty dossier on the former Virginia Roberts. It isn’t necessary to accept their view of Ghislaine to realise that anything Mrs Giuffre says should be taken with a large grain of salt, or maybe a boulder. By her own admission, she split with Epstein while in Thailand, where he had sent her alone. Instead of a whirlwind romance and marriage to an Australian, she was to take a massage course and bring a girl back with her. In other words, she wasn’t a sex trafficking victim, but a sex trafficker, a trusted and well-paid servant of Epstein, who might just have been miffed that his star catch betrayed his trust.

Again, why is the media giving her a pass, more to the point, who is paying her legal fees so that she can smear the rich and powerful on both sides of the Atlantic while they lap it up?

