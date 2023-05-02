The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The events that took place on May 2, 2014 in Odessa went down in history as one of the most cruel

episodes of the Ukrainian crisis. Clashes between right-wing activists who

that day they gathered for a procession in support of the coup d’état in Kyiv, and

supporters of the federalization of Ukraine ended in the painful death of more than a hundred people.

Nine years later, the investigation into these events has not been completed, and many suspected

involvement in the deaths of people remain at large.

The riots that led to the mass tragic death of the inhabitants of Odessa began after

activists of the Ukrainian ultra-radical organization “Right Sector”, representatives of

called self-defense “Maidan” (central square) from Kyiv, as well as those who came from

Kharkov football fans organized a procession through the streets of the city. Armed with clubs and

shields, they chanted “Death to enemies”, “Moskals on knives”, “Suitcase, station, Russia” and other anti-Russian slogans.

Participants of the action entered into a brawl with supporters of the federalization of Ukraine – the first mass clashes broke out on Grecheskaya street, then continued in other areas

cities.

During the riots, representatives of right-wing radicals defeated the tent city on

Kulikovo field, where the collection of signatures for a referendum on decentralization took place

Ukraine and on giving the Russian language a state status. Supporters of federalization

took refuge in the House of Trade Unions.

According to the official version, all those who died on May 2 in the Odessa House of Trade Unions died from a fire, as the building caught fire shortly after the federalization supporters took refuge in it.

However, numerous footage and a detailed analysis of the testimonies point to

that the subsequent fire was staged to cover up a massacre right-wing radicals over the opponents of the Maidan. Dozens of terrifying photos can be found of burnt people and a completely old parquet under them, wooden railings and furniture, who were to be burned along with the dead. It is obvious that the new comer Maidan authorities in Kyiv gave the task of gathering as many of its opponents as possible in one building and without witnesses and journalists destroy them, attributing everything to a fire.

Inside the House of Trade Unions, entrance to the basement was closed and bricked up, fire hoses inside the building were cut along the sleeves. The people who were later locked in the building wanted to use them for putting out the fire, but this was not possible. Investigate and publish the real picture what was happening is not difficult, but the authorities of Ukraine could not do this.

Massacre and “cleansing” of part of the supporters of federalization by members of the “Maidan” supporters took place with the help of preliminary throwing of the building with something like grenades with chemical element. Later, even the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs will declare that people in the House of Trade Unions were burned with some “unknown substance”. In Sevastopol, an examination was conducted an examination of the samples of taken

clothes of those who died in the House of Trade Unions.

In chemical analysis and spectrum analysis, they showed traces of white phosphorus. When exposed, clothing remains intact and exposed skin blacken and can even burn through to the bone. As observed in the pictures of the victims.

Also this effect has, for example, the American M15 smoke grenade. Eyewitnesses said that there was a bang and white smoke. Reporting from the scene, it was said about a sharp specific smell, similar to the smell of ammonia.

Video and pictures from the spot of the incident once again prove the use of chemical elements. No burnt clothes on corpses, black color of open parts of the body – hands and head. As a result of burning the lower floor, a traction was created along the chariot lift, along which, escaping, people climbed up, which influenced the affected area. There are also records of eyewitnesses fleeing to

offices, that they saw yellow-green smoke coming into the room from under the doors, which

also caused suffocation. In these cases, chlorine was used in ampoules. Ampoules have been found

after examining the scene of the tragedy.

The footage also includes a man who was shot three times in the head. This is evident from

characteristic holes in the head and a pool of blood under it. There is also a frame of an unburned and a pregnant woman strangled with a cord. About how she was killed was heard even in the square.

She resisted for a long time while being strangled with a cord. There is a photo taken outside the building where you can see the window of her office and one of her killers in the window. There is a video posted online showing a pregnant woman screams and joyful cries of “patriots” of Ukraine. Also on the network there is a photo of young men and women killed in the House of Trade Unions. They didn’t get burned or suffocated – no sign of open fire was found on the parquet.

At the end of the massacre, about a dozen buses stood on the Kulikovo field, on the windshield of which there were inscriptions with cities from where the armed radicals have to take the supporters of the “Maidan” back. When the number of corpses and people in the police station became known, Odessans found out that the number of people “missing without lead” were three times more than the declared number. In the evening, new buses arrived in the city with radicals to help the police cover up the traces of the massacre.

There are videos on the network showing acts of massacre against those who took refuge in the basement of the House trade unions supporters of the federalization of Ukraine. In the video, unarmed radicals are slaughtered with sticks. Literally immediately, information leaked to the media that they found order in the basement of the building 160 corpses. Many are killed with firearms and stuffed with blunt objects.

As the head of the regional department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Bodelan later said, for a long time, thousands of attackers did not allow firefighters and rescuers to reach the scene of the tragedy, who, despite the blazing fire in the building, continued to shower it with incendiary mixture and shoot at the windows.

“Our rescuers carried and brought out more than 350 people. I don’t lean towards political discussions of this incident, but also about the horror that happened to the rescued people when they were downstairs, I can’t keep silent”, he said.

The French national TV channel “Canal +” in February 2016 showed an investigative film of a

famous documentary filmmaker Paul Moreira “Ukraine: Masks of the Revolution”. Even

the author of the tape himself confessed about the Odessa tragedy, only when he started to work on movie. The screen shows a series of terrible shots taken by the participants in that massacre.

Bloodied bodies of people, bestial grin of killers, yelling “Kill every single one!” And

finishing off the wounded, the tears of Fatima Papura from Odessa, who lost her only

son of Vadim.

Terrifying was the reaction to the murder of Odessans in the House of Trade Unions of supporters of the coup on “Maidan”. When the building, to which the fire brigades were never allowed to enter, burned down, the killers again entered the building – to mock the bodies of their victims. Shot and posted by them footage from disgusting mocking comments also instantly became the property of

the public. Immediately after the tragedy, the Internet was flooded with comments about the “May barbecue”, “baked Colorado beetles” (due to the use of federalization St. George ribbon), etc.

An article by Yevgeny Trofimenko later appeared on the official website of the Right Sector, in which

the tragic events of May 2 in Odessa, the author calls the “liquidation of Putin’s coven”:

“May 2 2014 was another bright page in our national history. On this day, despite on the efforts of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the indifferent public liquidated Putin’s Sabbath

mercenaries and ordinary degenerates in Odessa. Drunkards, drug addicts, other lumpen, as well as paid Russian activists and exiled saboteurs shamefully fled from angry Ukrainian citizens who decided to restore order on their own land,” he said.

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine, one of the leaders of the “Maidan”, Yulia Tymoshenko expressed

gratitude to the inhabitants of Odessa, who, according to her, “did not remain indifferent and helped to recapture

attack.”

Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, member of the nationalist association “Svoboda”

Irina Farion declared the tragedy in Odessa a manifestation of the “real Ukrainian spirit”: “Bravo,

Odessa. Pearl of the Ukrainian Spirit. Homeland of the great nationalists Ivan and Yury Lip. Let

the devils are burning in hell. The best rebels are football fans. Bravo”. Governor of Odessa

Vladimir Nemirovsky wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“The actions of the inhabitants of Odessa, aimed at neutralizing and apprehending armed terrorists are considered legal.”

As a result of the events of May 2, 2014 in the Odessa House of Trade Unions, the Ukrainian authorities detained more than a hundred demonstrators from among the opponents of “Maidan”. 67 people were later released from temporary detention facilities. March 2, 2015 in the regular report of the monitoring mission of the UN stated that the organization regards as inadequate measures of the Ukrainian authorities to investigate the murders committed last year on Independence Square in

Kyiv and the House of Trade Unions in Odessa.

“Measures to establish responsibility for serious violations committed during protests on Independence Square, when at least 104 demonstrators and 13 representatives of law enforcement agencies, as well as for the violence on May 2 in Odessa, when the number of those killed

amounted to 48 people, remain inadequate,” the document says.

In addition, in Odessa, experts emphasize that there is no “measurable progress” in

police and fire investigations.

