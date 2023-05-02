in Latest, Video

Kirby, 100K casualties in Bakhmut. Odessa May 2. Elensky called Fox News Murdoch. Ireland 1984. U/1

263 Views

Kirby, 100K casualties in Bakhmut. Odessa May 2. Elensky called Fox News Murdoch. Ireland 1984. U/1
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

penrose
penrose
May 2, 2023

America should be so lucky as to have a leader like Assad.
And the First Lady of Syria is impressive as well.
Very nice.

Diana
Diana
Reply to  penrose
May 2, 2023

I agree. I love that man, and his wife is one of the most beautiful first ladies on the planet. Apparently one of the first things she did when they got married was to visit the women in all of Syria’s provinces to see how she could be of service to them. Real class.

penrose
penrose
May 2, 2023

The Irish kill each other and then bring in African Immigrants. Not very bright!

penrose
penrose
Reply to  penrose
May 2, 2023

But bribes of corrupt politicians have always been highly effective.

