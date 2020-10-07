in Latest, Video

Trump adviser clashes with Chris Wallace, calls him "opposition to President"

****News Topic 72*****‘

They’ll be kicked out’: Chris Wallace clashes with Trump adviser over mask wearing at debate.

https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/media/theyll-be-kicked-out-chris-wallace-clashes-with-trump-adviser-over-mask-wearing-at-debate/news-story/12b8428321d8d5d8f9ad8db270205616

No Title

Bravo to @CortesSteve for having the seemingly rare courage to stand up to FoxNew’s new golden boy, #ChrisWallace and calling him out for what he is: A far Left political activist!👏Wish other people would get some gumption. How about it @seanhannity??RT#ChrisWallaceTheHack pic.twitter.com/pQ2XeykZvd

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Fox NewsAlex ChristoforouTrumpChris WallaceSteve Cortes

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Lagarde’s EURO digital currency & Macron’s United States of Europe, as EU economy collapses

Nunes wants Intel Agencies to reveal “smoking gun” evidence against Hillary Clinton