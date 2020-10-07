Trump adviser clashes with Chris Wallace, calls him "opposition to President"

****News Topic 72*****‘
They’ll be kicked out’: Chris Wallace clashes with Trump adviser over mask wearing at debate.
https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/media/theyll-be-kicked-out-chris-wallace-clashes-with-trump-adviser-over-mask-wearing-at-debate/news-story/12b8428321d8d5d8f9ad8db270205616
No Title
Bravo to @CortesSteve for having the seemingly rare courage to stand up to FoxNew’s new golden boy, #ChrisWallace and calling him out for what he is: A far Left political activist!👏Wish other people would get some gumption. How about it @seanhannity??RT#ChrisWallaceTheHack pic.twitter.com/pQ2XeykZvd
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.