Trump/Tulsi 2024?

A surprise speaker at the recent CPAC Conference, perhaps the surprise speaker, was Tulsi Gabbard, although no one who knows anything about the former Congresswoman from Hawaii should have been too surprised, because since 2016 the leadership of the Democratic Party has gone insane and is now drunk on power, while Tulsi has always been level-headed. was never in politics for power, prestige or backhanders, and has consistently attacked both corruption and the madness of war.

Inspired by the horror of 9/11 and the insane response to these attacks, in April 2003 following the invasion of Iraq, she volunteered for the Hawaii National Guard. She has served in the Middle East and is now a major in the US Army Reserves.

All the same, that didn’t prevent Hillary Clinton from claiming she was a Russian agent, along with Donald Trump, half his supporters, and Uncle Tom Cobbleigh and all.

Although still technically a Democrat, it remains to be seen how long Tulsi will continue to embrace that label. Certainly many leading Democrats don’t want her. She was condemned 15 votes to 2 by Hawaii Democrats for her CPAC appearance, and could be expelled from the Party. For supporting the rule of law, the Durham investigation and seeking to avoid World War III? Apparently so. If she is expelled, or even if she isn’t, think what a dream candidate she would be for Vice President in 2024. Without criticising Mike Pompeo, Trump missed a golden opportunity after his election; he could have offered Tulsi a position in his Administration helping tackle America’s disastrous foreign policy. Maybe next time?

