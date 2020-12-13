in Latest, Video

HOW THEY DID IT ! How Easily They Changed Your Vote ! Dominion

HOW THEY DID IT ! How Easily They Changed Your Vote ! Dominion

Dominion: not a glitch, a FEATURE HOW THEY DID IT.

source

President Trump Tweets posted#THISISHOW #stopthesteal #EYEOPENING #Dominion  #MUSTWATCH   LOOK How Easy It Is To CHANGE YOUR Vote !  #electionfraud #notaglitch it’s a product “ FEATURE “. #voteredtosaveamerica #s

President Trump Tweets @PRESIDENTTRUMPTWEETS

#THISISHOW #stopthesteal #EYEOPENING #Dominion  #MUSTWATCH   LOOK How Easy It Is To CHANGE YOUR Vote !  #electionfraud #notaglitch it’s a product “ FEATURE “. #voteredtosaveamerica #savetherepublic #holdtheline #holdthelinepatriots #prayforamerica #prayfortrump #voteredtosavegeorgia #godsavetheusa #godblessamerica #ibelieveinmiracles #ibelieveinyou 

read more

HOW THEY DID IT ! How Easily They Changed Your Vote ! Dominion Dominion: not a glitch, a FEATURE HOW THEY DID IT.https://rumble.com/vbttbr-how-they-did-it-how-easily-t

Parley

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

election frauddominion

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Gen. Flynn: “This nation is going through a historic Constitutional crisis!”

O’Toole Accuses Government of ‘Kowtowing’ to Beijing, Putting Canada at Risk