60% of Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck and Have No Emergency Funds

Let’s face it. The majority of people today are living paycheck to paycheck. They can’t afford their bills but just barely get by, largely by use of debt. This is why we have seen home equity being used as a piggy bank, stocks being used as collateral, and a huge disparity in between the very few on top, and everyone else. The globalist elite are skilfully crafting each step of the way.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck during COVID pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. – Money is not something anyone wants to worry about during the holidays. In a year still ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout however, it appears many will be struggling through the most festive part of 2020.

Most Americans don't have enough assets to endure 3 months without income

CORVALLIS, Ore. – An unsettlingly high percentage of Americans are teetering right on the edge of financial disaster. More than three in four (77%) low-to-moderate income U.S. households have dipped below the asset poverty threshold, according to a new study from Oregon State University.

A bleak outlook for millions facing cutoff of US jobless aid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Tina Morton recently faced a choice: Pay bills – or buy a birthday gift for a child? Derrisa Green is falling further behind on rent. Sylvia Soliz has had her electricity cut off.

ABC News to Lay Off Staff Amid Broader Disney Reorganization

ABC News Head James Goldston on Layoffs: 'Necessary as We Adapt to Changes in Our Business' ABC News is laying off staffers amid a broader reorganization at parent company Walt Disney, one that impacts a low single-digit percentage of the news division's 1,400 staffers, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The stock market is soaring to new heights. But most Americans aren't along for the ride.

There are times when numbers tell a story, and this is one of them. And sometimes, as in this case, those numbers can have both social and investment significance. Let's start with two numbers: $4.3 trillion and $908 billion.

OpenTheBooks on Twitter:

Since 2004, 20 large federal agencies have admitted to disbursing $2.3 TRILLION in improper payments. For example, dead people received $871.9 million in mistaken payments!

Since 2004, 20 large federal agencies have admitted to disbursing $2.3 TRILLION in improper payments. For example, dead people received $871.9 million in mistaken payments!

Why America Is In Trouble – 20 Largest Federal Agencies Admit To $2.3 Trillion In Improper Payments Since 2004

Why America Is In Trouble – 20 Largest Federal Agencies Admit To $2.3 Trillion In Improper Payments Since 2004 Since 2004, twenty large federal agencies have admitted to disbursing an astonishing $2.25 trillion in improper payments. Last year, these improper payments totaled $175 billion – that’s about $15 billion per month, $500 million per day, and $1 million a minute. But what exactly is an improper payment?

Improper_Payments_Report_v8.pdf

Click to access Improper_Payments_Report_v8.pdf

The Franchise Relationship That Powers Small Business Is Fraying

At brands such as Subway and Econo Lodge, owners and store operators once pulled in the same direction but now increasingly squabble. It's a worrisome trend for an industry that gives individuals a way to become their own boss and that employs more than 8 million in the U.S.

'Millionaire's tax' for virus relief passes Argentina Senate

Buenos Aires (AFP) Argentina's Senate passed a tax on about 12,000 of the country's richest people on Friday, to pay for coronavirus measures including medical supplies and relief for the poor and small businesses.

Jamba is using a robot to make smoothies at a Walmart

Jamba has teamed up with Blendid, a robot smoothie maker, to unveil a Jamba by Blendid kiosk at a Walmart in Dixon, California. The menu includes Blendid smoothies, smoothies developed by the partnering companies that were "inspired" by Jamba flavors, and Jamba Boosts.

The stock market has been increasing dramatically in 2020. More people have been buying tech stocks. More funds have been purchasing technology stocks. Every company has been doing well by buying back shares. More retail investors are choosing to purchase stocks with leverage, etf.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention.

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

