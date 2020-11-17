Trump Not The Only Victim Of Election Fraud

If the supposed defeat of Donald Trump by the man vlogger HA Goodman calls the botoxed cadaver was surprising and suspicious in equal measure, the defeat of Kim Klacik in Baltimore by the incumbent Democrat was only less so. Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Klacik is photogenic and charismatic, but unlike her she is also highly intelligent and lives on planet Earth rather than in the fantasy world of Democrat progressives.

Klacik sprung onto the American political and to some extent the world scene with a viral video of her walking through Baltimore, a city that looks in many area like an African shanty town. She said she is “unbought and unbossed”, and intent on delivering not just the Trump message but Trump results. Yet she lost to the incumbent, a man who looks like a clown and has a clown’s name.

Kweisi Mfume had inherited his 7th District seat from the late Elijah Cummings, a man who defended Hillary Clinton up until the bitter end, and was every bit as corrupt. On November 13, Kim sounded off on her loss, pointing out that in particular a surprising number of mail-in votes flooded in after the deadline.

Needless to say, not everyone agreed. The day before, the Baltimore Sun said she had set a “new standard for election denial” adding “Nobody still tethered to reality believes that President Trump is going to reverse the results of the 2020 General Election”.

If the Deep State has anything to do with it, that will surely be the case, but as Jesse Lee Peterson said, everyone knows the election was rigged, but nobody will admit it.

