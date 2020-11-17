in Latest, Video

The Wacko Elite Freaks aka World Economic Forum “Build Back Better”

source

Build Back Better

Main Steam Media Sky News Australia explains, dry humour… you will need it!

“It is a global commitment they have made to use the panic and fear generated by the corona virus as a means to reshape all our economies and laws and move to a new form of capitalism that focuses on net zero emissions”. “To use all the tools of COVID to tackle climate change”.

Mr Dean said “if implemented successfully, The Great Reset will undeniably and deliberately have extreme and possibly dire repercussions”. “‘You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy’ is just one of their marketing slogans,” he said. “The plan involves replacing shareholders of big companies with stakeholders, who happen to be left-wing bureaucrats and climate change zealots. Replacing Mum and Dad small businesses and private enterprises with big tech and big business”. “Remember, it’s not only a great reset, it’s a great deception.”

