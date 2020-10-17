Meet the REAL Amy Coney Barrett

Who is Amy Coney Barrett?
Frustrated by outrageous smears and media bias, this group of women—all her former clerks and students—came to us to speak out and tell the truth about the Judge every American needs to hear.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
She is a wonderful and qualified person. My problem is that 7 of 9 justices are Catholic and raised differently in many ways from the 48% of the country that are Protestants.
4 were kews, now 3