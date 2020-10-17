in Latest, Video

Meet the REAL Amy Coney Barrett

150 Views 2 Comments

source

Who is Amy Coney Barrett?

Frustrated by outrageous smears and media bias, this group of women—all her former clerks and students—came to us to speak out and tell the truth about the Judge every American needs to hear.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Amy Coney BarrettSCOTUSSCOTUS nomineeACB

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tjoe
Tjoe
October 17, 2020

She is a wonderful and qualified person. My problem is that 7 of 9 justices are Catholic and raised differently in many ways from the 48% of the country that are Protestants.

0
Reply
Pindos
Pindos
Reply to  Tjoe
October 17, 2020

4 were kews, now 3

0
Reply

Fed Just Admitted They CAN’T STOP QE Ever! $16 Trillion Negative Bonds Globally!

Ice Cube WOKE WOKE